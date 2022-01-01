Steak tacos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Mini Steak Street Tacos
|$12.95
cilantro | onion | salsa quemada
More about The Shwack Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Steak Tacos
|$14.50
Chili lime marinated petite tender. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)