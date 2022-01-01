Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in San Clemente

San Clemente restaurants
San Clemente restaurants that serve steak tacos

Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Steak Street Tacos$12.95
cilantro | onion | salsa quemada
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$14.50
Chili lime marinated petite tender. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
More about The Shwack Cantina

