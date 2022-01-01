Tacos in San Clemente

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Asada Taco$3.75
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Pierside Kitchen & Bar image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Pierside Kitchen & Bar

610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about Pierside Kitchen & Bar
Drift Distillery image

 

Drift Distillery

940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street tacos$4.75
Low & slow smoked pulled pork, melted jack & cheddar cheese double wrapped corn tortillas & topped with mustard bbq sauce, whiskey bbq sauce & red onions
More about Drift Distillery
Asada Cantina + Kitchen image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Asada Cantina + Kitchen

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Taco Plate$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Crispy Taco Plate
fried crispy corn tortillas | fresh lettuce | pico de gallo | jack cheese | poblano cream queso freso | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Ala Carte Taco
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$9.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Fish Tacos$9.50
Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
More about The Shwack Cantina

