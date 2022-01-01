Tacos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Asada Taco
|$3.75
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Pierside Kitchen & Bar
610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Drift Distillery
940 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente
|Street tacos
|$4.75
Low & slow smoked pulled pork, melted jack & cheddar cheese double wrapped corn tortillas & topped with mustard bbq sauce, whiskey bbq sauce & red onions
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Kids Taco Plate
|$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
|Crispy Taco Plate
fried crispy corn tortillas | fresh lettuce | pico de gallo | jack cheese | poblano cream queso freso | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
|Ala Carte Taco
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
|Fish Tacos
|$9.50
Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)