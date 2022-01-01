Taquitos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$12.95
poblano cream | queso fresco | pico de gallo | guacamole
More about The Shwack Cantina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Taquitos
|$10.75
Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat rolled and fried, covered in your choice of salsa and topped with Cotija cheese and a side of sour cream.
