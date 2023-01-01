Turkey burgers in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve turkey burgers
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Low Tide Turkey Burger
|$11.25
Apple-cranberry compote, Arugula, and mayo on a whole wheat bun. Try Cantina Style: Add $1.00 roasted poblano pepper pesto, arugula, tomato, cilantro relish, pepper jack cheese, and verde salsa.
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Turkey Burger
|$8.49
Turkey Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.