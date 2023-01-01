Turkey burgers in San Clemente

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Shwack Cantina image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente

1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Low Tide Turkey Burger$11.25
Apple-cranberry compote, Arugula, and mayo on a whole wheat bun. Try Cantina Style: Add $1.00 roasted poblano pepper pesto, arugula, tomato, cilantro relish, pepper jack cheese, and verde salsa.
More about The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4.3 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$8.49
Turkey Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real

