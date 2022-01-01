Veggie burgers in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve veggie burgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Veggie Burger
|$10.75
Veggie patty (made with Quinoa, mushroom, onion, potato, carrot, and zucchini) with Shwack sauce, tomato, arugula, and swiss cheese served on a whole wheat bun.
|Veggie Burger
|$12.25
Veggie patty (made with Quinoa, mushroom, onion, potato, carrot, and zucchini) with Shwack sauce, tomato, arugula, and swiss cheese served on a whole wheat bun.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente
1017 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Veggie Burger
|$7.99
Veggie Burger: Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.