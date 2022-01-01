Veggie tacos in San Clemente
San Clemente restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Asada Cantina + Kitchen
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Asada Cantina + Kitchen
225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente
|Roasted Veggie Tacos
|$13.95
More about The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Cantina - San Clemente
1527 El Camino Real, San Clemente
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.50
Mix of grilled peppers and onions. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)