Go
Toast

San Diego Brewing Co.

Brewpub with Full Bar and Restaurant. With on-site Brewery Production.

10450 Friars Road Suite L

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10450 Friars Road Suite L

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

S3 Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

COVID 19 TEMPORARY HOURS:
DRIVE-THRU:
Mon-Fri: 6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Sat.-Sun: 7:30 am - 7:00 pm
MAIN (In-Store):
Everyday: 8:00 am -6:00 pm

Groundswell Brewing- Mission Gorge REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sombrero Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

San Diego's Mexican Food Icon. The first restaurant opened in 1979 and grew to four other locations. Best Chips & Salsa in San Diego

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston