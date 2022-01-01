San Diego Brewing Co.
Brewpub with Full Bar and Restaurant. With on-site Brewery Production.
10450 Friars Road Suite L
Location
10450 Friars Road Suite L
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
