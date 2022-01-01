Banker's Hill restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SCALLIONS
|Kale Salad
|$18.00
KALE, APPLE, CRANBERRIES, WHITE BEAN SALAD, RED ONION
HEIRLOOM POTATOES, DIJON MAPLE SYRUP VINAIGRETTE, FETA
Civico By The Park
2550 5th Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cesare By The Park
|$10.00
Grilled Romaine wedge, Italian croutons Parmigiano
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte cheese, basil
|Cannoli Civico
|$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
|Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spaghetti with Pesto Cream
|$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
|The BH Burger & Fries
|$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Cali Roll
|$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
|Sunshine
|$19.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
|Kobe
|$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Evolution Fast Food
2965 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|California Burrito
|$10.00
|5pc Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|PRIME RIB MELT
|$16.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chilis on grilled sourdough. Served with fries and creamy horseradish.
|HOB NOB BURGER
|$16.00
BACON, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE
|WAFFLE COMBO
|$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs