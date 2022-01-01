Banker's Hill breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Banker's Hill
More about Barrio Star
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
|Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spaghetti with Pesto Cream
|$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
|The BH Burger & Fries
|$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Hob Nob Hill
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|PRIME RIB MELT
|$16.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chilis on grilled sourdough. Served with fries and creamy horseradish.
|HOB NOB BURGER
|$16.00
BACON, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE
|WAFFLE COMBO
|$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs