Banker's Hill breakfast spots you'll love

Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
Mixed Taco Plate$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
More about Barrio Star
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti with Pesto Cream$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
The BH Burger & Fries$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
Roasted Beet Salad$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRIME RIB MELT$16.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chilis on grilled sourdough. Served with fries and creamy horseradish.
HOB NOB BURGER$16.00
BACON, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE
WAFFLE COMBO$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs
More about Hob Nob Hill

