Beef short ribs in Banker's Hill

Banker's Hill restaurants
Toast

Banker's Hill restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Azuki Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Beef Short Ribs$32.00
More about Azuki Sushi
Item pic

 

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB - ONLY ON TUESDAYS$22.50
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

