Beef short ribs in
Banker's Hill
/
San Diego
/
Banker's Hill
/
Beef Short Ribs
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve beef short ribs
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(3373 reviews)
Grilled Beef Short Ribs
$32.00
More about Azuki Sushi
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
No reviews yet
BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB - ONLY ON TUESDAYS
$22.50
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
