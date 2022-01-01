Chicken sandwiches in Banker's Hill

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$18.00
Spicy Slaw, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Evolution Fast Food

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

