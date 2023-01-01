Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dumplings in
Banker's Hill
/
San Diego
/
Banker's Hill
/
Dumplings
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve dumplings
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
Avg 4.5
(3373 reviews)
Buta & Nira Steamed Dumplings
$15.00
More about Azuki Sushi
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
Avg 4.1
(1710 reviews)
CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS
$19.00
GUY FIERI'S FEATURED DISH ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES.
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Banker's Hill
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Fish Tacos
Tuna Salad
More near Banker's Hill to explore
Little Italy
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Gaslamp
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Loma Portal
Avg 3.4
(6 restaurants)
Mission Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Grantville
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Golden Hill
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1017 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(596 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(406 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston