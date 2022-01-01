Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Banker's Hill

Go
Banker's Hill restaurants
Toast

Banker's Hill restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish n Chips image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Chips$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Banker's Hill

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Bleu Burgers

Map

More near Banker's Hill to explore

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston