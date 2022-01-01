Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Banker's Hill
/
San Diego
/
Banker's Hill
/
Fish And Chips
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve fish and chips
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
Fish n Chips
$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
More about The Corner Drafthouse
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
Avg 4.1
(1710 reviews)
FISH & CHIPS
$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill
