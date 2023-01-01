Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Banker's Hill
/
San Diego
/
Banker's Hill
/
Fish Sandwiches
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
Avg 4.7
(289 reviews)
Crispy Fish Sandwich
$21.00
More about The Corner Drafthouse
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
2271 First Ave., San Diego
Avg 4.1
(1710 reviews)
FISH SANDWICH
$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant
