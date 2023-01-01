Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Banker's Hill

Banker's Hill restaurants
Banker's Hill restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

The Corner Drafthouse image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fish Sandwich$21.00
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
FISH SANDWICH$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

