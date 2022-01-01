Barrio Logan restaurants you'll love
More about Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego
|Popular items
|Torta with Fries
|$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
|Taco Pairs
|$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
|Side of Fries
|$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
More about Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan
Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan
2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Corn Bread (1)
|$1.50
One Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.
|Brisket Plate
|$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
|Brisket Pound
|$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
More about Harborside Cuisine
NOODLES
Harborside Cuisine
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.99
Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.
|Chicken Eggrolls 5pcs
|$7.99
Ground chicken, glass noodles, veggies rolled in egg roll paper.
|Yellow Curry
|$11.99
Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions and green onion in coconut milk
More about MishMash
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese Louise
|$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
|Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
More about Maggie's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
|Blackened Sandwich
|$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
More about Salud Tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Salud Tacos
2196 Logan Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish
|$3.50
|Pollo Asado
|$4.00
|Quesa Birria
|$4.00
More about ReBru Spirits
ReBru Spirits
1735 National Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|PLATE
|$20.00
|Hot Wings (1lb)
|$12.00
|Nachos
|$13.00