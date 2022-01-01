San Diego bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in San Diego
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Popular items
|Smokey Tom
|$11.00
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|Latte
|$4.50
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Latte
|$4.00
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kolache
|Donuts
|Turkey & Cheese Panini
|$7.75
Phatties Bake Shop
4143 Voltair ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
PLEASE NOTE - All delivered rolls come with drizzle on the side and un-toasted in order to accommodate for potential delivery delays.
|Maple donut with bourbon butter and bacon
|$5.00
|Blueberry Scone
|$6.00
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Sandy Eggo Sando
|$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Pasturebird BLT
|$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES
Starry Lane Bakery
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|4" Basic Cake with Message
|$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders and a message. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (Only 4 words for message on this cake.)
|Sub Roll
|$4.00
If you thought your days of traditional deli sandwiches were behind you, think again. Our sub rolls are just the right size to fill even the emptiest of bellies. Hint: they also make an a amazing garlic bread!
|Devil's Food Cupcake
|$4.75
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
FRENCH FRIES
The French Gourmet
960 Turquoise St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Pumpkin 6"
|$10.00
|9" French Cherry Pie
|$21.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Turkey Cobb
|$6.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
|Roasted Turkey
|$9.95
Roasted Turkey Breast, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275, San Diego
Cote d’azur
8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego
|Popular items
|BYO Your Omelet
|$14.00
Omelet
|Breakfast sandwich
|$14.00
Eggs specialities
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$28.00
Entrees
CUPCAKES
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
3225 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0042
5624 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0401
11704 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188
5950 Village Way, San Diego
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
All American Burger
409 F St, San Diego
Prager Brothers Hillcrest
1252 University Avenue, San Diego