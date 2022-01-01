Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Diego bakeries you'll love

San Diego restaurants
Must-try bakeries in San Diego

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$51.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
SusieCakes
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Tom$11.00
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
Latte$4.50
Click for More Options!
Iced Latte$4.50
Click for More Options!
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutmeg Scramble$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
Latte$4.00
Click for More Options!
Iced Latte$4.00
Click for More Options!
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Olive Baking Company image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kolache
Donuts
Turkey & Cheese Panini$7.75
The Olive Baking Company
Phatties Bake Shop image

 

Phatties Bake Shop

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
PLEASE NOTE - All delivered rolls come with drizzle on the side and un-toasted in order to accommodate for potential delivery delays.
Maple donut with bourbon butter and bacon$5.00
Blueberry Scone$6.00
Phatties Bake Shop
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandy Eggo Sando$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Pasturebird BLT$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
Enclave Café
Starry Lane Bakery image

COOKIES • CUPCAKES • CAKES

Starry Lane Bakery

3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4" Basic Cake with Message$35.00
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders and a message. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (Only 4 words for message on this cake.)
Sub Roll$4.00
If you thought your days of traditional deli sandwiches were behind you, think again. Our sub rolls are just the right size to fill even the emptiest of bellies. Hint: they also make an a amazing garlic bread!
Devil's Food Cupcake$4.75
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
Starry Lane Bakery
The French Gourmet image

FRENCH FRIES

The French Gourmet

960 Turquoise St., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (4021 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin 6"$10.00
9" French Cherry Pie$21.00
The French Gourmet
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Cobb$6.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
Roasted Turkey$9.95
Roasted Turkey Breast, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
0050 - San Diego (UTC) image

 

0050 - San Diego (UTC)

4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Your Omelet$14.00
Omelet
Breakfast sandwich$14.00
Eggs specialities
Boeuf Bourguignon$28.00
Entrees
Cote d'azur
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015 image

CUPCAKES

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015

3225 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0015
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0042 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0042

5624 Mission Center Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0042
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0401 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0401

11704 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0401
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188 image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188

5950 Village Way, San Diego

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

9440 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

Avg 3.6 (579 reviews)
Paris Baguette
All American Burger image

 

All American Burger

409 F St, San Diego

No reviews yet
All American Burger
Restaurant banner

 

Prager Brothers Hillcrest

1252 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Prager Brothers Hillcrest

