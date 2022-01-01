San Diego bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Top bars & lounges in San Diego, California

San Diego is the perfect place to explore the nightlife. There are many bars and lounges in San Diego to choose from, all you have to do is pick your favorite beverage and go. Grab your friends and head over to the Upper East Side off Market St. and you’ll have your pick of cocktails, beer, whiskey, and more. Stick to your favorites or try them all.

Whether you prefer a relaxing evening catching up with your pals or a night of drinks and dancing, San Diego has both. Choose from themed cocktail bars with live DJs, rooftop bars, casual lounges, and brewing companies all within walking distance of one another. If alcohol isn’t your thing there are hookah lounges, dessert bars, and mocktails to enjoy as well.

Spend the afternoon tasting craft beverages, enjoy a local restaurant for dinner, and spend the late hours of the night searching for the perfect cheesecake and nightcap. Kick off your evening of fun right by inviting all your friends and loved ones. Search “top cocktails near me” or “best brewery in San Diego” and let the city welcome you with open arms.

Must-try bars & lounges in San Diego

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan image

 

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Torta with Fries$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
Taco Pairs$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
Side of Fries$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
Draft image

HAMBURGERS

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beachin' Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
E-S&P Green Beans$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
Draft
The Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
The Haven Pizzeria
Vin De Syrah image

 

Vin De Syrah

901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
Vin De Syrah
Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Buffalo Tots$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Bub's at the Ballpark
Crab Hut Downtown image

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S N S$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
Corn$7.65
(per lb)
Snow Crab Clusters$38.78
(per lb)
Crab Hut Downtown
Poseidon Project image

PIZZA

Poseidon Project

4126 Napier St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
BBQ Chicken$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
meaty baller$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
Poseidon Project
The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
The Shop
O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CheeseBurger$12.00
Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad$15.00
Chipotle Chx$13.00
O'Brien's Pub
Trattoria Don Pietro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Linguine$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
Ravioli$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
Trattoria Don Pietro
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER$14.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
Common Stock
Underbelly North Park image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Underbelly North Park

3000 Upas St., San Diego

Avg 4 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza Beef$7.00
Pork Gyoza made with pork, cabbage, carrots, and served alongside with ponzu and hot mustard.
Boiled Edamame$4.00
Boiled Edamame tossed in your choice of Sea Salt, Spice Garlic, or Plain.
Farmer's Market$12.00
Miso Broccoli, Blackened Cauliflower, Roasted Carrots, Seaweed, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Porcini Mushroom Broth
Underbelly North Park
Gaslamp Tavern image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Gaslamp Tavern

868 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
The Friar Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
Gaslamp Tavern
Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Esquite$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
Puesto at the Headquarters
CUCINA sorella image

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
half chicken fra diavolo$25.00
polenta + charred broccoli + preserved garlic + lemon
margherita pizza$18.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
lamb pappardelle$28.50
kale + herbed feta + roasted grape
CUCINA sorella
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pomodoro Fresco$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
Pesto alla Genovese$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
Cesarina
Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Classic$9.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, salsa verde, guacamole & green onion
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
fried chicken breast, nashville hot oil, pickles, citrus slaw, house sauce on a bun
Bunz Burger Joint
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
Iron Pig Alehouse
Solare Ristorante image

 

Solare Ristorante

2820 Roosevelt Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Solare Tiramisù$8.00
Mascarpone cheese – Lavazza espresso – lady fingers
Risotto Tartufo e Capesante$28.00
Wild scallops, Vialone Nano rice, butter, Grana Padano, foraged Italian black summer truffles
Lasagna Tradizionale al Pepe Nero$21.00
Housemade lasagna baked and crispy, slow braised Bolognese sauce, housemade béchamel, and a Grana Padano fondue
Solare Ristorante
Soleluna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Bruschetta Sampler$8.00
Avocado Caprese FLAT BREAD$16.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Soleluna
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Doner Fries$14.95
Spinach Salad$9.95
Skewers
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guava Wings Done Our Way$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
Mango Mahi Mahi Plate$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinna-Bee$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
La Vida Mocha$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harley Gray Burger$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
Pork Schnitzel$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Louisiana Purchase image

FRENCH FRIES

Louisiana Purchase

2305 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Skillet$24.00
one airline chicken + mac and cheese + corn bread + chili honey glaze
Kitchen Sink Gumbo$23.00
blonde roux gumbo + roasted chicken + andouille sausage + crawfish + shrimp + crab + scoop of rice
Crawfish Garlic Parm Wings$26.00
10 pc chicken wings + garlic parmesan + crawfish + cajun fries
Louisiana Purchase
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
Hidden Craft
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
Whole Order Wings$15.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! Whole order is 10 jumbo wings and come they with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
1/2 order Wings$8.50
Grilling makes them juicy and tender. Backyard BBQ is what we're talk'n about! 1/2 orders are 5 wings and come with your choice of our housemade Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Bub's at the Beach
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Guac$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Burro Bowl$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Nachos$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
The Blind Burro
Coaster Saloon image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S.O.B. Fiesta$14.95
crispy chicken + black beans + roasted corn + pico + cheddar jack + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch gf*, v*
Pulled Pork$16.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
Party of 6$78.95
Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1lb skinny chix, 1lb pulled pork 1lb beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $6
Coaster Saloon
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crusty Cauliflower$9.00
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
Fernside Burger Combo$22.00
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
Fernside

