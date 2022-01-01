San Diego bars & lounges you'll love

Top bars & lounges in San Diego, California

San Diego is the perfect place to explore the nightlife. There are many bars and lounges in San Diego to choose from, all you have to do is pick your favorite beverage and go. Grab your friends and head over to the Upper East Side off Market St. and you’ll have your pick of cocktails, beer, whiskey, and more. Stick to your favorites or try them all.



Whether you prefer a relaxing evening catching up with your pals or a night of drinks and dancing, San Diego has both. Choose from themed cocktail bars with live DJs, rooftop bars, casual lounges, and brewing companies all within walking distance of one another. If alcohol isn’t your thing there are hookah lounges, dessert bars, and mocktails to enjoy as well.



Spend the afternoon tasting craft beverages, enjoy a local restaurant for dinner, and spend the late hours of the night searching for the perfect cheesecake and nightcap. Kick off your evening of fun right by inviting all your friends and loved ones. Search “top cocktails near me” or “best brewery in San Diego” and let the city welcome you with open arms.