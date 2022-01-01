San Diego BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in San Diego
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
|HOUSE SALAD
|$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
|SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan
2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Corn Bread (1)
|$1.50
One Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.
|Brisket Plate
|$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
|Brisket Pound
|$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Coaster Saloon
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego
|Popular items
|S.O.B. Fiesta
|$14.95
crispy chicken + black beans + roasted corn + pico + cheddar jack + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch gf*, v*
|Pulled Pork
|$16.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
|Party of 6
|$78.95
Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1lb skinny chix, 1lb pulled pork 1lb beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $6
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Lahori
11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Channay
|$10.00
|Samosa
|$4.00
|Chicken Pakora
|$8.00
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Best Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
smoked gouda, white cheddar, swiss, parmesan, cheddar panko crust V Add Meat? +$4
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*
|2 Meat Combo
|$24.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., Mac & cheese + $1.5
SALADS • BBQ
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
9506 Miramar Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chebot BBQ Chicken
|$15.79
|Feed The Familia
|$70.00
|Dikike BBQ Chicken
|$12.79
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Corbin's Q
6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sammich
|$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
|CQ Beast Feast
|$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE
4462 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Little
|$9.50
|Kahuna
|$16.50
|Big
|$11.50