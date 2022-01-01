San Diego BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in San Diego

Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan image

 

Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan

2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Bread (1)$1.50
One Cheesy jalapeno corn bread.
Brisket Plate$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
Brisket Pound$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
More about Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan
Coaster Saloon image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
S.O.B. Fiesta$14.95
crispy chicken + black beans + roasted corn + pico + cheddar jack + tortilla strips + chipotle ranch gf*, v*
Pulled Pork$16.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
Party of 6$78.95
Sorry ~ no bbq substitutions for family meals. 1lb skinny chix, 1lb pulled pork 1lb beef brisket, 2 large sides, texas toast (choice of killer beans, bacon potato salad, coleslaw, collard greens) sub mac & cheese $6
More about Coaster Saloon
Casa Lahori image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Lahori

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Channay$10.00
Samosa$4.00
Chicken Pakora$8.00
More about Casa Lahori
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Best Mac & Cheese$11.95
smoked gouda, white cheddar, swiss, parmesan, cheddar panko crust V Add Meat? +$4
Classic Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*
2 Meat Combo$24.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., Mac & cheese + $1.5
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill image

SALADS • BBQ

SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

9506 Miramar Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chebot BBQ Chicken$15.79
Feed The Familia$70.00
Dikike BBQ Chicken$12.79
More about SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Corbin's Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sammich$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
CQ Beast Feast$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
More about Corbin's Q
Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE image

 

Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE

4462 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little$9.50
Kahuna$16.50
Big$11.50
More about Aloha Poke Co. - Pacific Beach DO NOT USE
Restaurant banner

 

KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

600 West Harbor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo$19.50
Beef Brisket$13.95
More about KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

