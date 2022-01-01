San Diego breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in San Diego
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
HAMBURGERS
Draft
3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego
|Popular items
|Beachin' Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
|E-S&P Green Beans
|$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|The SoCal
|$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Brussels n' Duck
|$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
|Acai power bowl
|$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
Cesarina
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pomodoro Fresco
|$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
|Pesto alla Genovese
|$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
|Parmigiana Di Melanzane
|$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|All American Classic
|$9.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, salsa verde, guacamole & green onion
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
fried chicken breast, nashville hot oil, pickles, citrus slaw, house sauce on a bun
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Soleluna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Vegan Bruschetta Sampler
|$8.00
|Avocado Caprese FLAT BREAD
|$16.00
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Match Fries - Large
|$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
|Blazin' Ahi
|$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
|50/50
|$10.99
pic two of your faves
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Rusticucina
3797 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread
|$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
|Pesto Siciliano
|$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
|Wild Boar Sausage
|$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
|Terra Burger
|$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
|Sandy's Fried Cauliflower
|$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
Click for More Options!
|Smokey Tom
|$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
|All Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mocha
A rich blend of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, topped with chocolate shavings. Fresh whipped cream optional.
|Açaí Bowl
|$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
|Point Loma
|$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Click for More Options!
|Nutmeg Scramble
|$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
|Capri
|$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.50
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.75
|Churro Platter
|$15.45
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
|Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kid's Stack
|$5.95
2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with
powdered sugar
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.45
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.75
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
Breakfast Bitch SD
3825 5th Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|All American
|$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
|Slim Down
|$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
|The Frenchy
|$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spaghetti with Pesto Cream
|$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
|The BH Burger & Fries
|$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Popular items
|Croissant French Toast.
|$8.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
|GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes
|$11.99
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
|Breakfast Burrito.
|$8.99
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Working Class
4095 30th St,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
|El Norte
|$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|THE PARKSIDE
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
|K CAFE SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.
|D LATTE
|$4.50
16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Popular items
|ANCIENT GRAIN
|$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
|Vegan Nachos
|$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
|Best Burger In North PB*
|$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
|Blackened Sandwich
|$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
SALADS
The Rose Wine Bar
2215 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Rose Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, candied almonds, radish, champagne-citrus vinaigrette
|Salad Pie
|$16.00
A rose salad on a white pie!
|The Rose Burger
|$17.00
Niman Ranch beef, grilled onion, gruyere, chimichurri aioli, house pickles, & bravas rosas
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
- 2