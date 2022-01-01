San Diego breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in San Diego

BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Draft image

HAMBURGERS

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beachin' Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
E-S&P Green Beans$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
More about Draft
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Brussels n' Duck$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Maggie's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
More about Maggie's Cafe
Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pomodoro Fresco$21.00
Fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, burrata, confit tomatoes and the perfect drop of pesto
Pesto alla Genovese$23.00
hand-crushed basil pesto, Parmigiano, toasted pinenuts, confit cherry tomatoes, burrata and fresh basil
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$18.00
Layered eggplants, Cesarina's signature fresh tomato sauce, Parmigiano, mozzarella and fresh basil
More about Cesarina
Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Classic$9.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, salsa verde, guacamole & green onion
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
fried chicken breast, nashville hot oil, pickles, citrus slaw, house sauce on a bun
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Soleluna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Soleluna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Bruschetta Sampler$8.00
Avocado Caprese FLAT BREAD$16.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
More about Soleluna
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Aussie Meat Pie$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Raglan Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Match Fries - Large$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
Blazin' Ahi$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
50/50$10.99
pic two of your faves
More about Raglan Public House
Rusticucina image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Rusticucina

3797 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chef Spinach & Fig Flatbread$19.00
Mascarpone, crispy prosciutto, fig ham & fresh spinach FLAT BREAD.
Pesto Siciliano$19.00
basil, parmesan, pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes & EVOO
Wild Boar Sausage$25.00
wild boar sausage, roasted tomatoes, peas, garlic & vodka cream sauce.
More about Rusticucina
Terra American Bistro image

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
Terra Burger$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
Sandy's Fried Cauliflower$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
More about Terra American Bistro
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$4.50
Click for More Options!
Smokey Tom$10.50
House-roasted turkey, smoked gouda, homemade chipotle aioli, organic greens, onion relish & sliced tomatoes. Served on toasted sourdough bread. Homemade chips.
All Kale Caesar$11.00
Organic black kale, (lemon juice & honey), roasted chicken, organic Persian cucumber, tomato, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
A rich blend of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, topped with chocolate shavings. Fresh whipped cream optional.
Açaí Bowl$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
Point Loma$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
More about Jennings House Café
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte$4.00
Click for More Options!
Nutmeg Scramble$13.00
Local eggs, organic spinach, sundried tomatoes & homemade sausage. Topped with goat cheese & served over home fries. Artisan toast & fruit
Capri$11.00
Roasted all-white-meat chicken, house-made pesto, house-made sundried tomato spread, roasted garlic & fresh mozzarella cheese. Homemade chips.
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.75
Churro Platter$15.45
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
Mixed Taco Plate$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
More about Barrio Star
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Stack$5.95
2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with
powdered sugar
Breakfast Burrito$9.45
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.75
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
More about The Olive Cafe
Breakfast Bitch SD image

 

Breakfast Bitch SD

3825 5th Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American$13.95
Bacon, egg, cheesy hash browns and sweet peppers served on a flaky croissant.
Slim Down$9.90
Avocado toast with egg any style spring mix topped with fresh parm on brioche. 240 cal.
The Frenchy$8.50
Our signature french toast made with croissants and topped with fresh strawberries and mini chocolate chips, strawberry sauce and cream cheese drizzle.
More about Breakfast Bitch SD
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant image

 

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2202 4th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti with Pesto Cream$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
The BH Burger & Fries$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
Roasted Beet Salad$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Croissant French Toast.$8.99
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes$11.99
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito.$8.99
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
More about The Trails
Working Class image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Working Class

4095 30th St,, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, hash browns, diced bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and house sauce.
El Norte$13.00
Mixed greens, pinto beans, tortilla strips, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with a side of Cholula ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast, house slaw and pickles. Served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Working Class
43 Beach Hut Deli image

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Woody
Roast beef, BBQ sauce, Tabasco®, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, onions, lettuce & mayo on a french roll. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1130Cal/ Large: 1540Cal/ X-Large: 2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE PARKSIDE$13.50
Scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, red onion, and jack-cheddar cheese. Potatoes and toast on the side.
K CAFE SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens topped with pears, gorgonzola, and candied walnuts in an herb & balsamic vinaigrette.
D LATTE$4.50
16oz with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of foam.
More about Kensington Cafe
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ANCIENT GRAIN$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried chick peas, mushrooms, farro, quinoa, roasted cauliflower, cilantro aioli, arugula.
Vegan Nachos$16.00
Vegan beer cheese, quinoa, black beans, tortilla chips, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro, cilantro aioli.
Best Burger In North PB*$16.50
Grass fed patty, bacon ,cheddar cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, white onion, pickles, garlic aioli.
More about Second Nature
Maggie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
Blackened Sandwich$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
More about Maggie's Cafe
The Rose Wine Bar image

SALADS

The Rose Wine Bar

2215 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Rose Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, candied almonds, radish, champagne-citrus vinaigrette
Salad Pie$16.00
A rose salad on a white pie!
The Rose Burger$17.00
Niman Ranch beef, grilled onion, gruyere, chimichurri aioli, house pickles, & bravas rosas
More about The Rose Wine Bar
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
Morning Glory image

 

Morning Glory

550 W Date St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Khachapuri$16.00
Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.
The Very Frenchie French Toast$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
Thick Sliced Bacon$6.00
Smoky Bacon Steak.
More about Morning Glory

