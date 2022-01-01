San Diego brewpubs & breweries you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
|Chicken Piccata Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
JuneShine
10051 Old Grove Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hopical Citrus 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
Paradise called… they wanted you to have this. Throw your worries out the window seat and treat your tastebuds to this clever combination of organic hops and fresh fruit. Citrus forward, but laid back enough to cancel that return flight and not think twice.
|JuneShine 100 Hibiscus Lime 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
|Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack (For Pick Up)
|$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
Bay City Brewing Co.
629 8th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Primo Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
|Veggie Pizza
|$15.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
|Murky Machado: 16oz. 4-Pack
|$21.00
6.5% ABV | Hazy IPA: A ridiculous amount of Citra and Southern Passion hops makes this hazy, pillowy IPA taste like 300 million dollars.
North Park Beer Co.
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Infinitely Content - TDH Hazy Triple IPA
|$26.00
There are a lot of things in this world that fills us with content, but only one thing truly fills us with content on an infinite level. Can anyone guess what that might be? If you said our latest TDH Hazy TIPA, then you, my friend are the winner of an endless amount or shall we say an infinite amount of high fives! We are pleased to present to you "Infinitely Content" hopped with a vast amount of Citra Incognito, Citra Lupomax, Motueka, and Galaxy that are delivering limitless tasting notes of freshly squeezed lime juice, pulpy OJ, tropical mango, and purple passion fruit!
10.5% ABV
4 pack of 16 oz cans
|Blurry Buds - TDH Hazy DIPA - Slice Collab
|$24.00
We teamed up with our buds in NorCal at Slice Beer Company to bring you our latest TDH Hazy DIPA "Blurry Buds". Hopped with a mind-bending array of Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Incognito, Bru-1, HBC 586 and Motueka, this one is packed tight with delicious tasting notes of tropical pineapple, wild berries, juicy orange and bright lime zest. I think we can all agree that 2021 went by like a blur so grab your buds and start 2022 off the hazy way.
8.5% ABV
Price includes CRV + Sales Tax.
|Lupulin Collider Batch 2 - TDH Hazy Triple IPA
|$26.00
We busted out the original particle accelerator to bring you "Lupulin Collider Batch 2" TDH Hazy TIPA with Citra, Nelson and Galaxy! Bursting with intense citrus and tropical aromas on the nose, this interstellar masterpiece is bombarding the taste buds with notes of fresh tangerine, tangy passion fruit and juicy peach. Like the charged particles inside the Large Hadron Collider, this one won't last long so we suggest charging up your magnets and accelerating over as fast as humanly possible.
Price includes sales tax + CRV.
10% ABV
Pure Project
9030 Kenamar Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Form & Melody (4 Pack)
|$22.00
Murky IPA w/ Citra, El Dorado & Idaho 7 Cryo, 6.7% ABV - 4 Pack
|Forest Of Giants (4 Pack)
|$26.00
Murky Quad IPA w/ Nelson, Citra & Wai-iti Hops, 13% ABV - 4 Pack
|Eternal Forever (500ml)
|$34.00
A Blend of Single and Double Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stouts with Cacao & Wild Thai Banana, 130% ABV - 500ml Bottle
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Popular items
|Veggie Pizza
|$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
|Three Meat Pizza
|$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
|Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack
|$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
White Labs Brewing Co.
9495 Candida Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|WLP705 Sake Yeast
|$9.34
Produces a full-bodied character and subtle fruity esters. For use in rice-based fermentations; typically used in conjunction with koji (to produce fermentable sugar). This strain can also be used successfully in beer fermentations.
|WLP090 San Diego Super Ale Yeast
|$9.34
A low ester producing strain, it’s known for quick fermentations and producing a neutral flavor and aroma profile similar to WLP001 California Ale Yeast®. Due to high attenuation, this strain produces very dry beers with increased perceived bitterness. It also has a high alcohol tolerance which is suitable for a variety of styles and beverages from double IPAs to barleywines, ciders and mead. This is a great all around house strain and ideal for breweries who produce hop-forward beers.
|WLP672 Lactobacillus Brevis
|$9.34
This is a rod-shaped Lactobacillus bacteria used for souring beers through either traditional or kettle souring techniques. This strain typically produces more lactic acid than strains like WLP677 Lactobacillus delbrueckii, making it an ideal addition to any sour program.
Juneshine
3052 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Midnight Painkiller 6-Pack
|$15.00
JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.
|JuneShine 100 Pineapple Orange 6-pack
|$15.00
A refreshing remix of our original JuneShine with only 100 calories, 1g sugar, and a lower 4.2% ABV. It's light, made right and is still gluten-free, full of probiotics, and made with all real, organic fruit.
|Blood Orange Mint 6-Pack
|$15.00
From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.
Home & Away
2222 San Diego ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BURGER (22)
|$15.00
1/3 lb Burger with Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sun-dried Tomato Spread, Secret Sauce, Provolone, Brie and Gruyére Cheese on a Brioche Bun (Double 1/3 lb Patty - $3)
|TACOS
|$12.00
Your choice of 12-Hour Smoked Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, or Baja Battered Fried Fish
|PORKY SANDWICH
|$14.00
12 Hour Smoked Pull Pork Sandwich with, aged Cheddar, House-made BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Apple Coleslaw
Bay City Brewing Co.
3760 Hancock St. Ste. A-cC, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fiesta Island Pilsner 32oz. Crowler
|$10.00
5.4% German Style Pilsner
Perfectly balanced flavors of light malt sweetness and delicate hops make this crisp and refreshing beer. Perfect for taking it easy.
|Anniversary Coffee Cream Ale 32oz. Crowler
|$12.00
6.0% Vanilla Cream Ale w/ Coffee
Brewed using whole vanilla beans and a custom coffee blend from our friends at Swell Coffee, our 4th Anniversary Ale is roasty, golden and smooth as silk.
|Sonic Juice 32oz. Crowler
|$12.00
6.5% Hazy IPA
Deliciously cloudy with fruity notes of peach, pineapple and sweet orange, backed up by a touch of dank bitterness
The Original 40 Brewery
3117 University Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|Patou's Summer Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, sweet corn, avocado, grape tomato, hearts of palm, cucumber, dried mint, lemon vinaigrette
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$12.00
served with a side of spicy buffalo sauce and ranch.
|OG Burger
|$13.50
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, roastd garlic aioli on baguette bun. Served with a side of house cut french fries
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Vegan Flat Top Burger
|$16.50
"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
|Bulgogi Fries
|$15.00
gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli,
sweet soy marinated mushrooms,
furikake, green onions over hot chips
|Fish N Chips
|$18.00
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
Whisknladle Hospitality
9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|GH Wings
|$16.50
choice of: naked | house hot | kung pao | bbq | golden mustard
|GH Flyin Hawaiian Pizza
|$16.95
tomato sauce, fontina, nueske's ham, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno, chili oil
|GH Fish Tacos
|$16.50
mango slaw, radish, cilantro, avocado, baja crema
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Mushroom
|$16.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
|Pepperoni
|$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
|Meat Packer
|$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
|CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP
|$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
|THROWBACK SLIDER
|$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
Kové - Hard Yerba Mate
1745 National Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cran-Orange Mule
|$99.00
If you're not bringing back an empty keg to return, please select Keg Deposit. The deposit will be returned with the keg.
|Deposit
|$30.00
Cattle Dog Coffee Co
8655 PRODUCTION AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Coconut Latte
|$4.50
|16oz Americano
|$3.00
|Salted Mexican Mocha
|$5.50
Groundswell Brewing- Mission Gorge
6304 Riverdale Street, San Diego