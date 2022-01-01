San Diego brewpubs & breweries you'll love

There are a lot of things in this world that fills us with content, but only one thing truly fills us with content on an infinite level. Can anyone guess what that might be? If you said our latest TDH Hazy TIPA, then you, my friend are the winner of an endless amount or shall we say an infinite amount of high fives! We are pleased to present to you "Infinitely Content" hopped with a vast amount of Citra Incognito, Citra Lupomax, Motueka, and Galaxy that are delivering limitless tasting notes of freshly squeezed lime juice, pulpy OJ, tropical mango, and purple passion fruit!

10.5% ABV

4 pack of 16 oz cans

