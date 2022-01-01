San Diego burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in San Diego

Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan image

 

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Torta with Fries$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
Taco Pairs$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
Side of Fries$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
More about Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
Bub's at the Ballpark image

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Buffalo Tots$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Gaslamp Tavern image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Gaslamp Tavern

868 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
The Friar Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
More about Gaslamp Tavern
Maggie's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
More about Maggie's Cafe
Bunz Burger Joint image

 

Bunz Burger Joint

475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American Classic$9.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, salsa verde, guacamole & green onion
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.99
fried chicken breast, nashville hot oil, pickles, citrus slaw, house sauce on a bun
More about Bunz Burger Joint
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Chicken Piccata Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
More about Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Hodad's Ocean Beach image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Ocean Beach

5010 Newport Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.4 (12896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
LARGE FRY (3-5 people)$14.00
Crispy Potato Wedges
BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.25
More about Hodad's Ocean Beach
Raglan Public House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Raglan Public House

1851 Bacon St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2408 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Match Fries - Large$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
Blazin' Ahi$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
50/50$10.99
pic two of your faves
More about Raglan Public House
Terra American Bistro image

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
Terra Burger$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
Sandy's Fried Cauliflower$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
More about Terra American Bistro
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
The Hipster Grilled Cheese$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
More about Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
WAGYU SMASH$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Queenstown Public House
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Californian$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
Mexicano$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
Cubano$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
Samburgers Seaport Village image

 

Samburgers Seaport Village

807 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BLAZING SADDLES$7.85
spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
COKE$3.50
20 OZ. BOTTLE
More about Samburgers Seaport Village
San Diego Sliders Company image

 

San Diego Sliders Company

909 grand ave suite 1, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Philly Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye, Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, with mayo.
Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries, breaded fried chicken pieces covered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing drizzled atop
Sweet Potato Fries
More about San Diego Sliders Company
Samburgers Little Italy image

 

Samburgers Little Italy

550 W Date St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.85
crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo
TATER TOTS$6.00
Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER$9.85
American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles)
*pictured as a double
More about Samburgers Little Italy
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Louise$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
More about MishMash
Wings Republic image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wings Republic

4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Republic Chicken Fries$10.00
Wings
Fries
More about Wings Republic
RAD Burger image

 

RAD Burger

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Totally Cali Burger$8.95
double patty, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, RAD sauce
Plain Cheeseburger Meal$10.95
plain cheeseburger w/ fries & a drink
Bodacious Burger$9.95
smashed patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, 10hr smoked pork, homemade BBQ sauce, RAD sauce
More about RAD Burger
Hodad's Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hodad's Downtown

945 Broadway, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
Mini Cheeseburger$7.75
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
More about Hodad's Downtown
Maggie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
Blackened Sandwich$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
More about Maggie's Cafe
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Little Bitties$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
-Hogs n Heffers$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
-Meso Tasty$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$11.95
Ala Carte Tacos
Quesadilla Grande$11.45
More about Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
Carnitas' Snack Shack image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carnitas Queso Fries$15.00
seasoned shack fries, juicy carnitas, spicy queso cheese, pico de gallo
Taco Box$29.00
Choice of 4 tacos with a side of carnitas nachos
Triple Threat Sandwich$15.00
pork loin schnitzel, pulled pork, crispy bacon, pepperoncini relish, shack aioli, brioche bun.
Pro Tip: This is our signature item!
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
King Deal$12.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
Biggies Burger$6.59
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
King Burger$8.39
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Kitchen & Tap

2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.95
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, a smidgen of onion, on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun.
"Hungry's" Crinkle Fries$5.95
More about Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
Green Acre- Campus Pointe image

 

Green Acre- Campus Pointe

10300 Campus Pointe Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Green Acre- Campus Pointe
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
Monster Salad$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
More about Craft House North Park
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Henry's Pub

618 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (2367 reviews)
Takeout
More about Henry's Pub

