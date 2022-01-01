San Diego burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in San Diego
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnivore Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Basic 5
|$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego
|Popular items
|Torta with Fries
|$13.00
Grilled Torta Roll with Choice of Protein, Refried Beans, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, Grilled Jack Cheese. Comes with Fries
|Taco Pairs
|$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
|Side of Fries
|$6.00
Hand Cut Fries Made 100% in House
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$16.75
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR!
Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Pepperjack/Cheddar Mixed Cheese & Pico De Gallo. Served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream
|Buffalo Tots
|$15.50
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Gaslamp Tavern
868 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
smoked brisket, gruyere cheese, with garlic coffee bbq aioli on sourdough, served with fries and slaw
|The Friar Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ghost Fried Tenders, House Slaw, Pickles and Voodoo Aioli
|Louisiana Spiced Tenders 5pc
|$15.00
Tender Fried Chicken with Toasted aromatics a hint of spice and a lite super crispy crust 5pc with fries, slaw and 2 sauces
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
Bunz Burger Joint
475 HOTEL CIRCLE SOUTH, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|All American Classic
|$9.99
ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion & house sauce
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
cheddar and jack cheeses, salsa verde, guacamole & green onion
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
fried chicken breast, nashville hot oil, pickles, citrus slaw, house sauce on a bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
|Chicken Piccata Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Ocean Beach
5010 Newport Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|GUIDO
|$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
|LARGE FRY (3-5 people)
|$14.00
Crispy Potato Wedges
|BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$15.25
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Raglan Public House
1851 Bacon St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Match Fries - Large
|$10.99
w/ sweet pepper seasoning
|Blazin' Ahi
|$16.99
Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare
|50/50
|$10.99
pic two of your faves
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
|Terra Burger
|$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
|Sandy's Fried Cauliflower
|$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$16.00
Signature Mac sauce made with 3 cheeses smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar, served with a side of mixed greens.
|The Hipster Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Grilled Cheese, with herb roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Black Truffle Oil, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, House Garlic Aioli, Arugula served on Rustic Sourdough
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$14.00
Crispy Cauliflower florets tossed in our house made calabrian chili buffalo sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|Popular items
|SOUP & SAMMIE
|$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
|WAGYU SMASH
|$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
|QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER
|$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Californian
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
|Mexicano
|$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
|Cubano
|$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
Samburgers Seaport Village
807 W. Harbor Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|BLAZING SADDLES
|$7.85
spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
|COKE
|$3.50
20 OZ. BOTTLE
San Diego Sliders Company
909 grand ave suite 1, san diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Philly Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye, Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, with mayo.
|Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries, breaded fried chicken pieces covered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing drizzled atop
|Sweet Potato Fries
Samburgers Little Italy
550 W Date St., San Diego
|Popular items
|DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.85
crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo
|TATER TOTS
|$6.00
Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
|NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER
|$9.85
American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles)
*pictured as a double
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese Louise
|$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
|Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wings Republic
4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Republic Chicken Fries
|$10.00
|Wings
|Fries
RAD Burger
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., san diego
|Popular items
|Totally Cali Burger
|$8.95
double patty, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, onion, RAD sauce
|Plain Cheeseburger Meal
|$10.95
plain cheeseburger w/ fries & a drink
|Bodacious Burger
|$9.95
smashed patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, 10hr smoked pork, homemade BBQ sauce, RAD sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hodad's Downtown
945 Broadway, San Diego
|Popular items
|GUIDO
|$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
|Mini Cheeseburger
|$7.75
|Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with Caesar dresing
|Blackened Sandwich
|$12.99
Blackened chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, with chipotle mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|Popular items
|-Little Bitties
|$17.00
orgranic grass fed beef sliders , onion mayo, pickle relish, cheddar cheese
|-Hogs n Heffers
|$18.00
organic grass fed beef, bacon, avocado, edam cheese, LTO
|-Meso Tasty
|$17.50
grilled chicken, pineapple, sweet chips, swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, LTO
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$11.95
|Ala Carte Tacos
|Quesadilla Grande
|$11.45
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnitas Queso Fries
|$15.00
seasoned shack fries, juicy carnitas, spicy queso cheese, pico de gallo
|Taco Box
|$29.00
Choice of 4 tacos with a side of carnitas nachos
|Triple Threat Sandwich
|$15.00
pork loin schnitzel, pulled pork, crispy bacon, pepperoncini relish, shack aioli, brioche bun.
Pro Tip: This is our signature item!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|King Deal
|$12.99
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Biggies Burger
|$6.59
Biggies Burger: 1/3lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
|King Burger
|$8.39
King Burger: 1/2lb Patty Topped with
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Relish, Mayo and Mustard on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your burger.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
2547 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar & Muenster Cheeses, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, a smidgen of onion, on a fresh Bread & Cie Bun.
|"Hungry's" Crinkle Fries
|$5.95
Craft House North Park
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
|Monster Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce