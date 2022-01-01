San Diego cafés you'll love

Searching for the best cafe in San Diego? There are plenty of places to choose from for your morning java, a cup of tea, or a breakfast pastry. Just off Market Street, you’ll discover an oasis of charming coffee houses, cafes, tea shops, and more. Whether you need caffeine in a hurry or you plan to enjoy some leisure, the ambiance of each cafe is welcoming and warm.

Enjoy tea to go or coffee delivery for the whole office. Treat your little one to a hot chocolate and a walk around Children’s Park. Meet your date for an afternoon latte this weekend. There are plenty of ways to appreciate the craft coffee, tea, and cafe offerings of the area. You can even enjoy a breakfast or lunch sandwich from most local cafes.

Don’t miss out on unique offerings such as Hawaiian coffee, Italian coffee houses, French bakeshops, and authentic Japanese tea shops. You’ll find all these time-tested experiences nestled within the heart of the city. Taste the difference between drip coffee and tea bags when you try freshly roasted coffee beans and real loose leaf tea. Your little cup of happiness is just one search away.

Must-try cafés in San Diego

BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg, Cheese, & Bacon$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
Mexicali$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The SoCal$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
Brussels n' Duck$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
Acai power bowl$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Modern Times [Lomaland] image

 

Modern Times [Lomaland]

3725 Greenwood Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mega Devil's Teeth Aged in Bourbon Barrels: Coconut NOLA Coffee Edition-12oz Can$16.25
We treated this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to a king’s ransom of house-roasted Black House coffee, vanilla, chicory, toasted almonds, and toasted coconut flakes. The result is a rollicking tribute to the Big Easy that we would highly recommend not sleeping on—on account of it being really damn good.
ABV: 13.7%
Galactic Filaments w/ Yuzu & Chamomile-375ml$14.00
This beer is our take on Belgian-style witbier, an artfully choreographed dance of citrus and botanicals that would blow NSYNC out of the water. We started this glorious beverage with pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and rolled oats, which eventually found its way into our foeders. Yuzu and chamomile entered the fray, resulting in a stunningly refreshing beverage that’s as beautifully aromatic as it is tasty, with floral notes of tea and honeysuckle and citrusy brightness, plus a little funk. We think you’re really going to dig it.
ABV: 5.8%
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
More about Modern Times [Lomaland]
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village image

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
San Dieggo$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, fried egg, american & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
Basic Sitch$5.00
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, milk
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Pop Pie Co. University Heights image

PIES

Pop Pie Co. University Heights

4404 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
Green Hog & Cheese$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
Aussie Meat Pie$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
More about Pop Pie Co. University Heights
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mocha
A rich blend of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, topped with chocolate shavings. Fresh whipped cream optional.
Açaí Bowl$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
Point Loma$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
More about Jennings House Café
The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 California Chicken Club$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
#10 Cold Albacore Tuna$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
#1 Meatball Sub$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
More about The Deli Buzz
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Thank You Berry Matcha$6.45
House-made Strawberry Jam is a Matcha made in Heaven!
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly
#5 The Last Straw$6.15
House-made Strawberry syrup with Jasmine Green Tea.
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly.
#6 Game Set Matcha$6.45
Black Sesame with premium Matcha
pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba and crystal boba
More about Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
The Olive Baking Company image

 

The Olive Baking Company

735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hammerhead$3.65
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
House Coffee$2.10
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
Cinnamon Roll$3.95
More about The Olive Baking Company
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Stack$5.95
2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with
powdered sugar
Breakfast Burrito$9.45
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.75
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
More about The Olive Cafe
Moe Coffee-Northpark image

 

Moe Coffee-Northpark

4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
Chai Latte
This item will always contain Dairy due to powder used this is NOT a Vegan Item.
Cold Brew$4.50
Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.
More about Moe Coffee-Northpark
S3 Coffee Bar image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Bowl$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
Cold Brew$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Choc-A-Lot$4.75
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Moe Coffee image

 

Moe Coffee

2542 State Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$4.00
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
Matcha
Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
More about Moe Coffee
The Village image

 

The Village

2611 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.50
Chile Relleno$16.00
Chorizo Tacos$13.00
More about The Village
Scrimshaw Coffee image

BAGELS

Scrimshaw Coffee

5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
Veg Supreme$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber / Sprouts / Purple Onion / Cracked Pepper
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
Eggs / tots/ bacon / cheese / chipotle crema, all wrapped in a 12" toritlla. Served with a side of salsa fresca. Saturday morning done right.
More about Scrimshaw Coffee
Farmer & The Seahorse image

SEAFOOD

Farmer & The Seahorse

10996 Torreyana Rd #240, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ARE BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.00
ARE CURRY CHICKEN WRAP$13.75
BUZZY PROFESSOR$12.00
More about Farmer & The Seahorse
Hawthorn Coffee image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Maple Latte$5.75
Made with house made syrup
*served with a double shot
Vanilla Latte$5.75
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup
*Served with a double shot
Espresso$3.00
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
More about Hawthorn Coffee
Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar, arugula, chipotle aioli, brioche buns
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough
Steak Sandwich$11.50
flank steak, balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, garlic aioli, rosemary ciabatta
More about Toast Cafe
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Cobb$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Mung Bean Spouts, Fresh Avocado, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onions, Crumbled Gorgonzola, and Mayonnaise.
Seasoned Roast Beef$10.50
Seasoned Roast Beef, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
Turkey Cobb$6.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
Modern Times [North Park] image

 

Modern Times [North Park]

3000 Upas Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
More about Modern Times [North Park]
BCB Cafe image

 

BCB Cafe

3355 Admiral Boland Way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Large Americano$5.45
Iced Energy Infusion$5.40
California Turkey$11.45
More about BCB Cafe
Little Lion image

 

Little Lion

1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Little Lion
NOSTALGIA COFFEE image

 

NOSTALGIA COFFEE

8680 Miralani Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about NOSTALGIA COFFEE

