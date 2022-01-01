San Diego cafés you'll love
Top cafes in San Diego, California
Searching for the best cafe in San Diego? There are plenty of places to choose from for your morning java, a cup of tea, or a breakfast pastry. Just off Market Street, you’ll discover an oasis of charming coffee houses, cafes, tea shops, and more. Whether you need caffeine in a hurry or you plan to enjoy some leisure, the ambiance of each cafe is welcoming and warm.
Enjoy tea to go or coffee delivery for the whole office. Treat your little one to a hot chocolate and a walk around Children’s Park. Meet your date for an afternoon latte this weekend. There are plenty of ways to appreciate the craft coffee, tea, and cafe offerings of the area. You can even enjoy a breakfast or lunch sandwich from most local cafes.
Don’t miss out on unique offerings such as Hawaiian coffee, Italian coffee houses, French bakeshops, and authentic Japanese tea shops. You’ll find all these time-tested experiences nestled within the heart of the city. Taste the difference between drip coffee and tea bags when you try freshly roasted coffee beans and real loose leaf tea. Your little cup of happiness is just one search away.
Must-try cafés in San Diego
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese, & Bacon
|$5.95
Egg, cheese, and bacon on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Mexicali
|$7.25
Egg, jalapeño cream cheese, sausage, & avocado on a bagel/bread of your choice
|Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$4.95
Egg & Cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
BCB Cafe
5500 Campanille Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Scone
|$3.95
|Large Cafe Au Lait
|$5.50
|Iced Mexican Mocha
|$5.35
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|The SoCal
|$11.00
Avocado
Sunny Side Eggs
Arugula
Lemon Vinaigrette
|Brussels n' Duck
|$12.00
Sauteed Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Lemongrass Duck Confit
Heirloom Sauce
|Acai power bowl
|$12.00
Acai Sorbet
Berries
Bananas
House Granola
House Peanut Butter
Modern Times [Lomaland]
3725 Greenwood Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mega Devil's Teeth Aged in Bourbon Barrels: Coconut NOLA Coffee Edition-12oz Can
|$16.25
We treated this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to a king’s ransom of house-roasted Black House coffee, vanilla, chicory, toasted almonds, and toasted coconut flakes. The result is a rollicking tribute to the Big Easy that we would highly recommend not sleeping on—on account of it being really damn good.
ABV: 13.7%
|Galactic Filaments w/ Yuzu & Chamomile-375ml
|$14.00
This beer is our take on Belgian-style witbier, an artfully choreographed dance of citrus and botanicals that would blow NSYNC out of the water. We started this glorious beverage with pilsner malt, unmalted wheat, and rolled oats, which eventually found its way into our foeders. Yuzu and chamomile entered the fray, resulting in a stunningly refreshing beverage that’s as beautifully aromatic as it is tasty, with floral notes of tea and honeysuckle and citrusy brightness, plus a little funk. We think you’re really going to dig it.
ABV: 5.8%
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|San Dieggo
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, thick cut peppered bacon, fried egg, american & pepper jack cheese, cayenne aioli
|Basic Sitch
|$5.00
Caramel, vanilla, espresso, milk
|Mc Lovin'
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
PIES
Pop Pie Co. University Heights
4404 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Apple Crumble Slice
|$7.00
Fresh diced fuji, red delicious, and granny smith apples with a hint of orange zest and spices topped an old - fashioned oat crumble.
|Green Hog & Cheese
|$10.00
Slow braised pork shoulder, roasted serrano, jalapeño, & pasilla peppers, tomatillo, and jack cheese. Peppers are all de-veined and de-seeded, providing mild (2/10) heat.
|Aussie Meat Pie
|$9.50
Iconic grab-and-go pastry from Down Under, featuring vegemite and Worcestershire sautéed with minced beef, tomato, and onion. Have it with ketchup to really do it the Aussie way.
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mocha
A rich blend of espresso, dark chocolate sauce, and steamed milk or milk alternative of choice, topped with chocolate shavings. Fresh whipped cream optional.
|Açaí Bowl
|$10.00
Organic acai topped with organic granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and coconut.
|Point Loma
|$12.50
Eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, and avocado on your choice of toast. Served w/ side of fresh fruit and salsa.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Deli Buzz
6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego
|Popular items
|#2 California Chicken Club
|$11.95
Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese
|#10 Cold Albacore Tuna
|$10.95
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
|#1 Meatball Sub
|$10.95
Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese
SMOOTHIES
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|#3 Thank You Berry Matcha
|$6.45
House-made Strawberry Jam is a Matcha made in Heaven!
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly
|#5 The Last Straw
|$6.15
House-made Strawberry syrup with Jasmine Green Tea.
Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly.
|#6 Game Set Matcha
|$6.45
Black Sesame with premium Matcha
pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba and crystal boba
The Olive Baking Company
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hammerhead
|$3.65
House coffee and 2 espresso shots
|House Coffee
|$2.10
100% Organic Cafe Virtuoso Coffee
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.95
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kid's Stack
|$5.95
2 small buttermilk pancakes topped with
powdered sugar
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.45
2 eggs scrambled with bacon or soy chorizo , hash brown potatoes, black beans, & jack & cheddar mixed cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with chips & salsa
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.75
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, avocado,
mushrooms, green pepper, & jack &
cheddar mixed cheese on a flour tortilla.
Served with salsa & sour cream
Moe Coffee-Northpark
4195 Suite 104 Kanas St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hot Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk. Latte is the short form of the Italian caffe latte, which means milk coffee. It is milkier than a cappuccino.
|Chai Latte
This item will always contain Dairy due to powder used this is NOT a Vegan Item.
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$9.25
Organic acai sorbet, honey granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut chips, almond slices, condense milk and honey drizzle.
|Cold Brew
|$4.15
24 hours slow steeped coffee for extra smoothness
|Dirty Chai
Spiced chai latte with espresso and milk. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar
|Popular items
|*Choc-A-Lot
|$4.75
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
|Celebration Cake
|$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
|Black Onyx Mocha
|$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
Moe Coffee
2542 State Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
|Matcha
Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.95
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
The Village
2611 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$12.50
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
|Chorizo Tacos
|$13.00
BAGELS
Scrimshaw Coffee
5542 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
A classic - Espresso + Milk, 6oz.
|Veg Supreme
|$7.50
Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Cucumber / Sprouts / Purple Onion / Cracked Pepper
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
Eggs / tots/ bacon / cheese / chipotle crema, all wrapped in a 12" toritlla. Served with a side of salsa fresca. Saturday morning done right.
SEAFOOD
Farmer & The Seahorse
10996 Torreyana Rd #240, San Diego
|Popular items
|ARE BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.00
|ARE CURRY CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.75
|BUZZY PROFESSOR
|$12.00
Hawthorn Coffee
3019 Adams ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Salted Maple Latte
|$5.75
Made with house made syrup
*served with a double shot
|Vanilla Latte
|$5.75
With house made Madagascar Vanilla Bean Syrup
*Served with a double shot
|Espresso
|$3.00
A double shot of perfectly balanced deliciousness
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar, arugula, chipotle aioli, brioche buns
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough
|Steak Sandwich
|$11.50
flank steak, balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, garlic aioli, rosemary ciabatta
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Veggie Cobb
|$9.95
Romaine Lettuce, Mung Bean Spouts, Fresh Avocado, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Thinly Sliced Red Onions, Crumbled Gorgonzola, and Mayonnaise.
|Seasoned Roast Beef
|$10.50
Seasoned Roast Beef, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
|Turkey Cobb
|$6.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, and Romaine Lettuce.
Modern Times [North Park]
3000 Upas Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
|CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP
|$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
|THROWBACK SLIDER
|$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
BCB Cafe
3355 Admiral Boland Way, San Diego
|Popular items
|Iced Large Americano
|$5.45
|Iced Energy Infusion
|$5.40
|California Turkey
|$11.45
