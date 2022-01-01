San Diego Indian restaurants you'll love
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.00
A leavened bread made with white flour.
|Saag Paneer
|$18.00
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Madras Cafe
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cocktail Idli
|$10.99
|Dahi Rice
|$8.99
|Kadai Paneer
|$15.99
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|Popular items
|BUTTER CHICKEN
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
|BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$33.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
Curry N Kabab
9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego
|Popular items
|Korma
|Vindaloo
|Plain Rice
|$4.00
Tandoori Hut
3890 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$12.00
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
|Butter
Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112, San Diego
|Popular items
|Malai Kofta
|$14.00
|Karahi Paneer
|$14.00