San Diego Indian restaurants you'll love

San Diego restaurants
Must-try Indian restaurants in San Diego

India Palace Banquet & Catering image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.00
A leavened bread made with white flour.
Saag Paneer$18.00
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
Paneer Tikka Masala$18.00
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Banner pic

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cocktail Idli$10.99
Dahi Rice$8.99
Kadai Paneer$15.99
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO image

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUTTER CHICKEN$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in rich tomato sauce and sweetened by honey and topped with cream and butter
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$11.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$33.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
Curry N Kabab image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korma
Vindaloo
Plain Rice$4.00
Tandoori Hut image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Saag Paneer$12.00
Garlic Naan$4.00
Butter
Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine image

 

Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112, San Diego

Avg 4 (1336 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Malai Kofta$14.00
Karahi Paneer$14.00
Restaurant banner

 

Village Indian Cuisine

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korma
Butter
Plain Rice$5.00
Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)
