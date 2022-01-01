San Diego Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in San Diego
SANDWICHES
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Salad
|$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
|Gyro & Chicken Kabob
|$15.50
Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Wolf In The Woods
1920 Fort Stockton, San Diego
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.50
|Soup
|$14.00
|English Pea Tosta
|$12.00
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego
5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tabouleh
|$18.00
A refreshing parsley grain salad mix of bulgur wheat, fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, lemon, salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|Dolma
|$12.00
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. Rolled in grape leaves, steamed, and topped with lemon sauce.
|Garlic App.
Tahini
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$9.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
|The Esquire
|$8.00
Our Chicken shawarma in pita, stuffed with french fries, parsley mix, tomatoes, and pickled cucumbers, with Garlic and Tahini sauce. For a spicy kick, try it with our Sriracha Tahini sauce!
|Salad Bowl
|$9.50
A bowl of Organic Spring Mix topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Insalata mista
|$10.00
baby greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
|Arugula parma
|$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
|Gnocchi alla sorrentina
|$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
|$16.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
|Vegetable Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, green onion, lettuce,
yamagobo, & asparagus
|Rainbow Roll
|$16.00
Inside: crab, avocado & cucumber.
Top: tuna, salmon, & hamachi
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger COMBO
|$14.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Special Sauce. Comes with Choice of Fries or Salad and a Fountain Drink. (May come into contact with meat during grilling)
|The Classic Tuna Bowl
|$14.95
Brown Rice, Shoyu Ahi, Spicy Mayo Ahi, Wakame Seaweed, Cucumbers, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Green Onions, Furikake, and Crispy Shallots
|PC Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Red Cabbage, Kale, Tangerine, Cucumber, Carrot, Herbs, Cashews, Crispy Shallots, and Ginger Dressing (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)

insideOUT
1642 University Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|CIP Drag Show: Fountain Side Table for THREE (Three Tickets)
|$300.00
|CIP VEUVE and Charcuterie Upgrade (One Bottle)
|$100.00
|CIP VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade (For One)
|$50.00

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Black Ramen
|$14.95
Pork broth with soy sauce base, black garlic oil (ma-yu), seasoned half egg, wakame seaweed, green onion, pork chashu, and menma (bamboo shoot)
|Miso Ramen
|$14.95
Pork broth with miso base, pork belly chashu, menma, seasoned half egg, green onion,and grilled corn
|Umami Ramen
|$13.95
Pork broth with shio base, green onions , seasoned half egg, pork chashu, Nori, and menma (bamboo shoot)
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego
|Popular items
|Taco Pairs
|$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc.
353 Fifth Avenue, San Diego