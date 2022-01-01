Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Diego Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

San Diego restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in San Diego

Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Salad$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Gyro & Chicken Kabob$15.50
Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
Chicken Kabob Plate$15.50
Two skewers of charbroiled marinated chicken thigh, green pepper, onion. Served with rice pilaf, Greek salad and pita bread.
More about Olympic Cafe
Wolf In The Woods image

 

Wolf In The Woods

1920 Fort Stockton, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$14.50
Soup$14.00
English Pea Tosta$12.00
More about Wolf In The Woods
Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego image

 

Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego

5420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tabouleh$18.00
A refreshing parsley grain salad mix of bulgur wheat, fresh tomatoes, onions, fresh mint, lemon, salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Dolma$12.00
A vegetarian favorite. A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, chopped onions, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil. Rolled in grape leaves, steamed, and topped with lemon sauce.
Garlic App.
More about Aladdin Cafe - Clairemont Mesa San Diego
Tahini image

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$9.00
A bowl of our Yellow Basmati Rice topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
The Esquire$8.00
Our Chicken shawarma in pita, stuffed with french fries, parsley mix, tomatoes, and pickled cucumbers, with Garlic and Tahini sauce. For a spicy kick, try it with our Sriracha Tahini sauce!
Salad Bowl$9.50
A bowl of Organic Spring Mix topped with your choice of Protein, Sauces, and Add-Ons.
More about Tahini
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy image

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata mista$10.00
baby greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula parma$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll$16.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
Vegetable Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, green onion, lettuce,
yamagobo, & asparagus
Rainbow Roll$16.00
Inside: crab, avocado & cucumber.
Top: tuna, salmon, & hamachi
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger COMBO$14.95
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Special Sauce. Comes with Choice of Fries or Salad and a Fountain Drink. (May come into contact with meat during grilling)
The Classic Tuna Bowl$14.95
Brown Rice, Shoyu Ahi, Spicy Mayo Ahi, Wakame Seaweed, Cucumbers, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Green Onions, Furikake, and Crispy Shallots
PC Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
Red Cabbage, Kale, Tangerine, Cucumber, Carrot, Herbs, Cashews, Crispy Shallots, and Ginger Dressing (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
insideOUT image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

insideOUT

1642 University Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CIP Drag Show: Fountain Side Table for THREE (Three Tickets)$300.00
CIP VEUVE and Charcuterie Upgrade (One Bottle)$100.00
CIP VIP Meet & Greet Upgrade (For One)$50.00
More about insideOUT
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad image

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Ramen$14.95
Pork broth with soy sauce base, black garlic oil (ma-yu), seasoned half egg, wakame seaweed, green onion, pork chashu, and menma (bamboo shoot)
Miso Ramen$14.95
Pork broth with miso base, pork belly chashu, menma, seasoned half egg, green onion,and grilled corn
Umami Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with shio base, green onions , seasoned half egg, pork chashu, Nori, and menma (bamboo shoot)
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan image

 

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Pairs$8.00
Get a Pair of Street Tacos with your choice of Protein
More about Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
The Village image

 

The Village

2611 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crunch Wrap$16.00
More about The Village
Callie image

BBQ

Callie

1195 Island Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Callie
Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc. image

 

Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc.

353 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, Inc.
Tapas & Beers image

TAPAS

Tapas & Beers

926 Broadway Cir, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (694 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Tapas & Beers
King and Queen Cantina image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

King and Queen Cantina

1490 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3828 reviews)
More about King and Queen Cantina

