San Diego Mexican restaurants you'll love

Bring the heat when you choose Mexican and Tex-Mex in San Diego. Traditional Mexican cuisine can be found just off the beach in Downtown San Diego. From crunchy Tex-Mex tacos to the traditional street food of Mexico, everything you’re craving is just an order away. Get your favorites delivered right to your door or invite your loved ones out for a fiesta on the town.

Whether you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex, the fiery flavors and rich sauces will satisfy your cravings. Mexican flavors depend heavily on seasonings like cilantro, lime, and chile peppers while Tex-Mex introduces Tejano culture with spices like cumin, yellow cheese, and sweet corn. Tasty burritos, enchiladas, and even flan are all on the menu when you dine in this beautiful city.

You can find Mexican cuisine across the East Village area and along the North San Diego Bay. Each restaurant has unique dishes and traditional meals to try. Pair any of your favorites with local tequila or a frozen cocktail. When you invite your friends out for margaritas in San Diego, you know you’re in for a good time. Enjoy all the best Mexican and Tex-Mex when you explore the offerings of San Diego.

Must-try Mexican restaurants in San Diego

Bol image

 

Bol

734 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Cruz$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
clean yerba mate$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
Overnight Oats$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
More about Bol
Puesto at the Headquarters image

 

Puesto at the Headquarters

789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
Chips & Salsa$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Esquite$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
More about Puesto at the Headquarters
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Cocina 35 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cocina 35

1435 6th ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (4278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle salsa with grilled chicken.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
MERCADO$16.25
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
More about Cocina 35
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Healthy Chicken Bowl$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Guac$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Burro Bowl$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Nachos$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
More about The Blind Burro
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
POLLO ASADO$3.85
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
VERACRUZ MAHI$4.65
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES$4.25
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
More about City Tacos
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Lucha Libre North Park image

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Surfin’ California$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Queso Taco$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
Ado-Haba California$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
More about Lucha Libre North Park
Barrio Star image

 

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
Mixed Taco Plate$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
More about Barrio Star
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Cocina Calavera image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate$18.00
Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.
Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
More about Cocina Calavera
Coal Bros Taqueria image

TACOS

Coal Bros Taqueria

407 C Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agua Fresca$3.00
Asada$3.99
Street Black Al Pastor$3.99
More about Coal Bros Taqueria
Sombrero Mexican Food image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Healthy Chicken Bowl$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mi Casa Margarita$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
2 Item Combination Plate$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
Chips & Salsa$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
More about Baja Betty's
North Park Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Governor$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish$3.50
Pollo Asado$4.00
Quesa Birria$4.00
More about Salud Tacos
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa image

 

Cocina 35 Otay Mesa

9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHILAQUILES DE MERCADO$16.25
Salsa verde topped with crispy CARNITA’S LIGHT.
For better Quality and Crunchiness can be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package
CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS$16.25
Creamy chipotle topped with GRILLED CHICKEN.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
EL PATRON$18.50
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, with beans, 2 eggs and crispy cajeta toast.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
More about Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
Cafe Coyote image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Plate$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Chile con Queso$7.95
Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.
More about Cafe Coyote
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila

2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.7 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$11.95
Ala Carte Tacos
Quesadilla Grande$11.45
More about Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
Lucha Libre Taco Shop image

 

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (12984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Surfin’ California$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
Ado-Haba California$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
Queso Taco$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
More about Lucha Libre Taco Shop
Not Not Tacos image

 

Not Not Tacos

550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Salmon Taco$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken Taco$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
Smokey Pork + Mac Taco$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
More about Not Not Tacos
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco (2)$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS image

 

LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS

1290 F st, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Style Fish$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
Cauliflower$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
Squash Blossom Relleno$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
More about LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Healthy Chicken Bowl$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Cantina Mayahuel image

GRILL

Cantina Mayahuel

2934 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cantina Mayahuel
The Local Pacific Beach image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Pacific Beach

809 Thomas Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (1297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Local Pacific Beach
El Prez image

GRILL

El Prez

4190 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (2005 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Prez
Coastal Cantina image

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coastal Cantina

