San Diego Mexican restaurants you'll love
Top Mexican restaurants in San Diego, California
Bring the heat when you choose Mexican and Tex-Mex in San Diego. Traditional Mexican cuisine can be found just off the beach in Downtown San Diego. From crunchy Tex-Mex tacos to the traditional street food of Mexico, everything you’re craving is just an order away. Get your favorites delivered right to your door or invite your loved ones out for a fiesta on the town.
Whether you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex, the fiery flavors and rich sauces will satisfy your cravings. Mexican flavors depend heavily on seasonings like cilantro, lime, and chile peppers while Tex-Mex introduces Tejano culture with spices like cumin, yellow cheese, and sweet corn. Tasty burritos, enchiladas, and even flan are all on the menu when you dine in this beautiful city.
You can find Mexican cuisine across the East Village area and along the North San Diego Bay. Each restaurant has unique dishes and traditional meals to try. Pair any of your favorites with local tequila or a frozen cocktail. When you invite your friends out for margaritas in San Diego, you know you’re in for a good time. Enjoy all the best Mexican and Tex-Mex when you explore the offerings of San Diego.
Must-try Mexican restaurants in San Diego
Bol
734 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Santa Cruz
|$11.00
tri-color quinoa, kale/arugula mix, beets, sweet peppers, edamame, cucumbers, pickled red onions, goat cheese, sesame seeds, carrot ginger dressing
|clean yerba mate
|$3.50
We love this sugar-free yerba mate for so many reasons. It's light, crisp, delicious and not crazy sweet. 50% of proceeds support alcohol addiction recovery. It's got 160mg of natural caffeine. Grab one with your bol today!
|Overnight Oats
|$6.00
Pureed peaches, house made coconut cashew mylk
Puesto at the Headquarters
789 W Harbor DR STE 155, San Diego
|Popular items
|Herb Lime Rice
|$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
|Esquite
|$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Popular items
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Cocina 35
1435 6th ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CHILAQUILES AL PASTOR
|$16.25
3 Chile creamy salsa served with crispy al pastor and grilled pineapple.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
|CREMOSOS
|$16.25
Creamy chipotle salsa with grilled chicken.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
|MERCADO
|$16.25
Salsa Verde topped with carnitas light!
For better Quality and Crunchiness all chilaquiles are served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Healthy Chicken Bowl
|$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Traditional Guac
|$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
|Burro Bowl
|$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
|Nachos
|$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
City Tacos
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100, san diego
|Popular items
|POLLO ASADO
|$3.85
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
|VERACRUZ MAHI
|$4.65
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
|PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES
|$4.25
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Surfin’ California
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
|Queso Taco
|$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
|Ado-Haba California
|$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
|Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Shrimp Ceviche - SM
|$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Cocina Calavera
3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Jackfruit Carnitas (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, tomatillo-avocado purée, vegan jackfruit carnitas, hemp hearts, cilantro, red onion, habanero pickled pineapple. Served with lime wedge.
|Enmoladas Divorciadas Plate
|$18.00
Choice of tortillas and protein. One served Rojas style, one served Suizas style. Served with rice and black beans.
|Portobello & Poblano (Vegan) Street Taco
|$5.25
Corn street tortilla, grilled portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, cilantro, red onion, vegan Ají cashew crema. Served with lime wedge.
Coal Bros Taqueria
407 C Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Agua Fresca
|$3.00
|Asada
|$3.99
|Street Black Al Pastor
|$3.99
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Healthy Chicken Bowl
|$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mi Casa Margarita
|$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
|The Governor
|$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
|Chipotle Marinated Shrimp
|$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
Salud Tacos
2196 Logan Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish
|$3.50
|Pollo Asado
|$4.00
|Quesa Birria
|$4.00
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa
9335 Airway Rd #112, San Diego
|Popular items
|CHILAQUILES DE MERCADO
|$16.25
Salsa verde topped with crispy CARNITA’S LIGHT.
For better Quality and Crunchiness can be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package
|CHILAQUILES CREMOSOS
|$16.25
Creamy chipotle topped with GRILLED CHICKEN.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
|EL PATRON
|$18.50
Your choice of regular chilaquiles, with beans, 2 eggs and crispy cajeta toast.
For better Quality and Crunchiness chilaquiles may be served Deconstructed .. Please follow instructions on the package!
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Plate
|$21.95
Grass-fed beef marinated in the traditional Mexican style. Grilled and served with guacamole and a grilled onion. Served with Mexican style rice and refried beans.
|Fajitas
Fresh red & green bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms sautéed with your choice of meat. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chile con Queso
|$7.95
Warm jalapeno Monterrey Jack cheese dip. Served with chips.
Casa de Freds - Tacos y Tequila
2470 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$11.95
|Ala Carte Tacos
|Quesadilla Grande
|$11.45
Lucha Libre Taco Shop
1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Surfin’ California
|$13.95
Grilled Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Fries, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Avocado Slices & Secret Chipotle Sauce
|Ado-Haba California
|$12.50
Adobada Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Fresh Fries, Sour Cream,Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Pineapple Habanero Sauce
|Queso Taco
|$6.25
Grilled Crispy Cheese with choice of Steak, Chicken, or Fried Cauliflower topped with Avocado, Secret Chipotle Sauce & Queso Enchilado
Not Not Tacos
550 W Date St Suite B, San Diego
|Popular items
|Asian Salmon Taco
|$6.75
spicy garlic hoisin | japanese mayo | jicama | togarashi spice | green onion | micro cilantro
|Nashville Hot Chicken Taco
|$5.50
buttermilk brined | sam's hot sauce | red cabbage slaw | pickle
|Smokey Pork + Mac Taco
|$6.50
mac-&-cheese | sautéed onions | sriracha | sour cream | green onion
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco (2)
|$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
LOLA 55 TACOS & COCKTAILS
1290 F st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Baja Style Fish
|$4.75
local fish, remoulade, chorizo-tomato vinaigrette, frisee, pickled serrano, purple basil
|Cauliflower
|$3.95
charred cauliflower, eggplant bacon, avocado mousse, almonds, golden raisins, morita dulce salsa
|Squash Blossom Relleno
|$4.25
housemade beet soyrizo, almond "cream cheese", poblano salsa, potato chicharrones, cilantro
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Healthy Chicken Bowl
|$8.90
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
The Local Pacific Beach
809 Thomas Ave, San Diego
