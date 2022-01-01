San Diego Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican restaurants in San Diego, California

Bring the heat when you choose Mexican and Tex-Mex in San Diego. Traditional Mexican cuisine can be found just off the beach in Downtown San Diego. From crunchy Tex-Mex tacos to the traditional street food of Mexico, everything you’re craving is just an order away. Get your favorites delivered right to your door or invite your loved ones out for a fiesta on the town.



Whether you choose Mexican or Tex-Mex, the fiery flavors and rich sauces will satisfy your cravings. Mexican flavors depend heavily on seasonings like cilantro, lime, and chile peppers while Tex-Mex introduces Tejano culture with spices like cumin, yellow cheese, and sweet corn. Tasty burritos, enchiladas, and even flan are all on the menu when you dine in this beautiful city.



You can find Mexican cuisine across the East Village area and along the North San Diego Bay. Each restaurant has unique dishes and traditional meals to try. Pair any of your favorites with local tequila or a frozen cocktail. When you invite your friends out for margaritas in San Diego, you know you’re in for a good time. Enjoy all the best Mexican and Tex-Mex when you explore the offerings of San Diego.