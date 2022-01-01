San Diego pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants in San Diego, California
In San Diego, you can find quick slices, delivery, takeout, and authentic Italian eateries all in one place. From the traditional pies of Little Italy to the bars of Downtown San Diego, the perfect pizza awaits you. Enjoy crispy crusts, fresh tomato sauces, and gooey cheese all cooked into a bubbly pizza pie. Toppings are a must when it comes to pizza in San Diego, you can choose from a wide variety of options from every location.
Don’t be shy when it comes to pizza in this fine city. From upscale craft pizzas to casual pizzerias, whatever your style, there is no such thing as bad pizza. Enjoy a romantic evening of a delicious pie or a family dinner with plenty of options. You can even please a crowd with quick delivery pizzas.
You can pair your pizza with fine imported wine or local beer from one of the many San Diego breweries. From artisanal pizzas covered in truffle oil, figs, and goat cheese to traditional mozzarella pizzas, there are beverages that will elevate your experience as never before. No matter what you choose, your pizza in San Diego might just be the best pizza yet.
Must-try pizza restaurants in San Diego
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON
Monello
750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego
|SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
|Spaghetti Zafferano
|$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
|Pane
|$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Haven Pizzeria
4051 Adams Ave, San Diego
|10" Righteous Pig
|$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
|14" "New" New York
|$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
|14" Pepperoni
|$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Superfood Salad
|$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
|Beyond Meat Italian Sausage
|$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
|Pepperoni
|$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
PIZZA
Poseidon Project
4126 Napier St, San Diego
|Margherita
|$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken
|$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
|meaty baller
|$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|deep dish "where’s the meat"
pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
|deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
|deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria Don Pietro
2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego
|Linguine
|$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
|Ravioli
|$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego
|Pasta Marsala
|$15.25
Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.
|Tavola Nostra's Dolce e Salato Pinsa
|$20.75
Wonderful combination of Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano and Sicilian honey
|Pinsa Margherita
|$19.75
This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|half chicken fra diavolo
|$25.00
polenta + charred broccoli + preserved garlic + lemon
|margherita pizza
|$18.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
|lamb pappardelle
|$28.50
kale + herbed feta + roasted grape
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego
|Tomato Polpette
|$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
|PIZZA DIAVOLA
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
|PIZZA MARGHERITA
|$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Kevin Mccallister
|$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
|The Bees Mode
|$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
|Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|supreme pizza
|$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
|bbq chicken pizza
|$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
|buffalo chicken pizza
|$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
PIZZA
Nolita Hall
2305 India Street, San Diego
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
|PARKER ROLLS
|$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
|LIL BASIC
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cardellino
4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Grilled Lamb Chop
|$9.00
Single Chop, salsa verde, lemon
|Burrata
|$17.00
watercress, pickled cipollini onion, fig marmelata, sumac, focaccia
|Chop Salad
|$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
Civico By The Park
2550 5th Avenue, San Diego
|Cesare By The Park
|$10.00
Grilled Romaine wedge, Italian croutons Parmigiano
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte cheese, basil
|Cannoli Civico
|$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego
|Original New York Style
Thin curst, crushed tomatoes, hand shredded mozzarella, topped with fresh organic Organo leaves. BEST SELLER
|Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers olives.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Crispy romaine, shaved 16 months parmigiano cheese and house made croutons and Caesar dressing
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tappizza
8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Paneer Tikka Pizza
|$15.00
Tikka masala simmered paneer, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce. Vegetarian.
|Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza
|$14.00
Mumbai street styte-garlic butter, house cheese blend, spicy mashed veggies in a chunky tomato sauce, red onion and cilantro. Vegetarian.
|Paneer Tikka Kathi Wrap
|$11.00
Indian street style marinated paneer, pickled onion and radish, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic mint chutney. Vegetarian.
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Pontiac 2.0 Pizza
|$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
|Create your own Gluten Free Pizza
|$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
|Custom 8 Thin Squares
|$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Caps Pizza and Bar
1428 1st Ave, San Diego
|Wings
|$12.95
|14" Margherita
|$18.95
|Greek Salad
|$12.25
MAW
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego
|Veggie Pizza
|$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
|Three Meat Pizza
|$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
|Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack
|$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|7 Wings
|$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|7 Wings
|$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|14 Wings
|$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
1526 India Street, San Diego
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
|Gnocchi alla sorrentina
|$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
|Arugula parma
|$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
Vivant Clubhouse
6554 Ambrosia Dr., San Diego
|CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
beef patty | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickles
Pick up only.
|BIGGER BETTER ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
12oz artichoke & spinach dip | flatbread | served with additional chips
Pick up only.
|GRILLED CHEESE
|$7.00
sourdough bread | cheddar cheese parmesan cheese | garlic herb butter
Pick up only.
PIZZA • PASTA
Siamo Napoli
3959 30th St, San Diego
|Margherita
|$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
|Cesar
|$8.00
Because, why not?
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Rockets Pizza and Subs
5151 Waring Rd, San Diego
|18" Pepperoni Pie
|$16.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|18" Supreme Pie
|$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
|Italian Sub
|$10.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
ReBru Spirits
1735 National Ave, San Diego
|PLATE
|$20.00
|Hot Wings (1lb)
|$12.00
|Nachos
|$13.00
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hillcrest Brewing Company
1458 University Ave, San Diego
|Pepperoni & Mushroom
|$16.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
|Pepperoni
|$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
|Meat Packer
|$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
Nicolosi's on 5th
815 5th avenue, San Diego
|Ravioli Cheese
|$18.50
|Half Order Mushroom Sauce
|$16.00
Gelati and Peccati
3066 B University Ave, San Diego
|Pizza for 2
|$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
- 2