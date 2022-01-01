San Diego pizza restaurants you'll love

In San Diego, you can find quick slices, delivery, takeout, and authentic Italian eateries all in one place. From the traditional pies of Little Italy to the bars of Downtown San Diego, the perfect pizza awaits you. Enjoy crispy crusts, fresh tomato sauces, and gooey cheese all cooked into a bubbly pizza pie. Toppings are a must when it comes to pizza in San Diego, you can choose from a wide variety of options from every location.

Don’t be shy when it comes to pizza in this fine city. From upscale craft pizzas to casual pizzerias, whatever your style, there is no such thing as bad pizza. Enjoy a romantic evening of a delicious pie or a family dinner with plenty of options. You can even please a crowd with quick delivery pizzas.

You can pair your pizza with fine imported wine or local beer from one of the many San Diego breweries. From artisanal pizzas covered in truffle oil, figs, and goat cheese to traditional mozzarella pizzas, there are beverages that will elevate your experience as never before. No matter what you choose, your pizza in San Diego might just be the best pizza yet.

Must-try pizza restaurants in San Diego

Monello

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Monello

750 W Fir St, suite 102b, San Diego

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
More about Monello
The Haven Pizzeria

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Haven Pizzeria

4051 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Righteous Pig$15.00
Pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, proscuitto, caramelized onions and topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction.
14" "New" New York$19.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, onion mix, bell peppers, mushrooms and your choice of sausage.
14" Pepperoni$17.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella and all natural pepperoni.
More about The Haven Pizzeria
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Superfood Salad$7.50
Walnuts, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, spinach, with mango apple cider vinaigrette. (Vegan)
Beyond Meat Italian Sausage$13.75
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, Beyond Meat vegan Italian sausage, (Vegan option available).
Pepperoni$13.25
Organic tomato sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, uncured, nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, button mushrooms.
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Poseidon Project

PIZZA

Poseidon Project

4126 Napier St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella
BBQ Chicken$16.00
mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
meaty baller$16.00
tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, basil
More about Poseidon Project
The Shop

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
More about The Shop
Trattoria Don Pietro

PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria Don Pietro

2415 San Diego Ave. #109, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Linguine$23.00
Muscles, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato & Garlic White Wine Sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
Baby Romaine, Parmigiano, Calabrian Ceaser Dressing
Ravioli$24.00
Lobster Ravioli, Rosa Cream Sauce
More about Trattoria Don Pietro
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina

1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest), San Diego

Avg 4.9 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Marsala$15.25
Mushroom, 24 mo. aged parmigiano, parsley, creamy marsala wine sauce.
Tavola Nostra's Dolce e Salato Pinsa$20.75
Wonderful combination of Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano and Sicilian honey
Pinsa Margherita$19.75
This is the Pinsa version. Crushed tomotoes, Creamy Burrata, Basil, sea salt and EVOO
More about Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
CUCINA sorella

PIZZA

CUCINA sorella

4055 Adams Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
half chicken fra diavolo$25.00
polenta + charred broccoli + preserved garlic + lemon
margherita pizza$18.00
focaccia style base + san marzano tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (pizza is approximately 12 x 8 inches)
lamb pappardelle$28.50
kale + herbed feta + roasted grape
More about CUCINA sorella
Scuderie Italia

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tomato Polpette$13.00
Beef & pork meatballs,eggplant,basil
PIZZA DIAVOLA$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Salame Calabrese
PIZZA MARGHERITA$13.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EV Olive Oil
More about Scuderie Italia
Tribute Pizza

PIZZA

Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kevin Mccallister$16.00
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend
sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
The Bees Mode$20.00
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
Cheese Pizza$6.00
our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.
More about Tribute Pizza
make pizza+salad

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
supreme pizza$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
bbq chicken pizza$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
buffalo chicken pizza$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
Nolita Hall

PIZZA

Nolita Hall

2305 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
LIL BASIC$16.00
Tomato Sauce | Ricotta | Roma Tomato | Basil | Olive Oil
More about Nolita Hall
Cardellino

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Lamb Chop$9.00
Single Chop, salsa verde, lemon
Burrata$17.00
watercress, pickled cipollini onion, fig marmelata, sumac, focaccia
Chop Salad$15.00
provolone, salami, tomato, crouton,
chickpea, pepperoncini, pecorino,
lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about Cardellino
Civico By The Park

 

Civico By The Park

2550 5th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cesare By The Park$10.00
Grilled Romaine wedge, Italian croutons Parmigiano
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fior di Latte cheese, basil
Cannoli Civico$10.00
Cannoli Shell, Creamy Ricotta, Orange
More about Civico By The Park
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

 

MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA

3422 Tripp Court. Suite A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original New York Style
Thin curst, crushed tomatoes, hand shredded mozzarella, topped with fresh organic Organo leaves. BEST SELLER
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, green peppers olives.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crispy romaine, shaved 16 months parmigiano cheese and house made croutons and Caesar dressing
More about MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
Tappizza

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tappizza

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 3.6 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer Tikka Pizza$15.00
Tikka masala simmered paneer, house cheese blend with cilantro, onion, house seasoning, drizzled with mint sauce. Vegetarian.
Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza$14.00
Mumbai street styte-garlic butter, house cheese blend, spicy mashed veggies in a chunky tomato sauce, red onion and cilantro. Vegetarian.
Paneer Tikka Kathi Wrap$11.00
Indian street style marinated paneer, pickled onion and radish, bell pepper, cilantro, garlic mint chutney. Vegetarian.
More about Tappizza
Square Pizza Co.

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pontiac 2.0 Pizza$24.00
Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese | Cupping Pepperoni on top | Red Sauce | Parmesan & Oregano
Create your own Gluten Free Pizza$18.00
[NOT RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERE CELIAC)
Made in house Gluten Free Dough. One Size only 10"x14" - cut into 6 Squares. Base Price is for Sauce, All Natural Wisconsin Mozzarella & Oregano. Select one of the Specialties Combinations or Create your own. Feeds 1-2
Custom 8 Thin Squares$17.00
8 Thin Crust Squares with Sauce, Oregano & Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese + toppings of Your Choice! Feeds 2-4
More about Square Pizza Co.
Caps Pizza and Bar

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Caps Pizza and Bar

1428 1st Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$12.95
14" Margherita$18.95
Greek Salad$12.25
More about Caps Pizza and Bar
MAW

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$13.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, spinach, mushroom, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic
Three Meat Pizza$15.00
House made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon
Mason Jambi 16oz 6 Pack$12.00
For those of us wishing for a great West Coast style IPA, Jambi is the genie you're looking for. Hopped up with a ton of Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic and Citra, this beer is aggressive but balanced. Great with food or on a summer day in the Playhouse.
More about MAW
Sandbox Pizza and Wings

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7 Wings$12.00
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
7 Wings$10.99
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
14 Wings$21.89
Served with celery, carrots and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Sandbox Pizza and Wings
Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

 

Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy

1526 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.00
vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, garlic
Gnocchi alla sorrentina$18.00
oven baked potatoes gnocchi, tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, eggplant, parmigiano cheese, fresh basil
Arugula parma$12.00
arugula, parmigiano reggiano, shaved crimini mushrooms, lemon dressing
More about Isola Pizza Bar Little Italy
Vivant Clubhouse

 

Vivant Clubhouse

6554 Ambrosia Dr., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$8.00
beef patty | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickles
Pick up only.
BIGGER BETTER ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
12oz artichoke & spinach dip | flatbread | served with additional chips
Pick up only.
GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
sourdough bread | cheddar cheese parmesan cheese | garlic herb butter
Pick up only.
More about Vivant Clubhouse
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Siamo Napoli

3959 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
More about Siamo Napoli
Rockets Pizza and Subs

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Rockets Pizza and Subs

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" Pepperoni Pie$16.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
18" Supreme Pie$18.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive
Italian Sub$10.00
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll
More about Rockets Pizza and Subs
ReBru Spirits

 

ReBru Spirits

1735 National Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PLATE$20.00
Hot Wings (1lb)$12.00
Nachos$13.00
More about ReBru Spirits
Hillcrest Brewing Company

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hillcrest Brewing Company

1458 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni & Mushroom$16.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Mushrooms
Pepperoni$15.50
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend and Pepperoni
Meat Packer$24.95
HBC Red Sauce, 5 Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Linguica, Jalapeño Bacon
More about Hillcrest Brewing Company
Nicolosi's on 5th

 

Nicolosi's on 5th

815 5th avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ravioli Cheese$18.50
Half Order Mushroom Sauce$16.00
More about Nicolosi's on 5th
Gelati and Peccati

 

Gelati and Peccati

3066 B University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza for 2$19.00
Includes a soup of the day or salad, and half pint of gelato. Some additional charges may apply.
More about Gelati and Peccati
Sicilian Thing

 

Sicilian Thing

N/A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sicilian Thing
Old Venice Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

Old Venice Restaurant

2910 CANON ST, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Old Venice Restaurant

