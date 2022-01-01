San Diego pizza restaurants you'll love

Top pizza restaurants in San Diego, California

In San Diego, you can find quick slices, delivery, takeout, and authentic Italian eateries all in one place. From the traditional pies of Little Italy to the bars of Downtown San Diego, the perfect pizza awaits you. Enjoy crispy crusts, fresh tomato sauces, and gooey cheese all cooked into a bubbly pizza pie. Toppings are a must when it comes to pizza in San Diego, you can choose from a wide variety of options from every location.



Don’t be shy when it comes to pizza in this fine city. From upscale craft pizzas to casual pizzerias, whatever your style, there is no such thing as bad pizza. Enjoy a romantic evening of a delicious pie or a family dinner with plenty of options. You can even please a crowd with quick delivery pizzas.



You can pair your pizza with fine imported wine or local beer from one of the many San Diego breweries. From artisanal pizzas covered in truffle oil, figs, and goat cheese to traditional mozzarella pizzas, there are beverages that will elevate your experience as never before. No matter what you choose, your pizza in San Diego might just be the best pizza yet.