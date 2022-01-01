San Diego salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in San Diego

Banner pic

 

Soi OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
House Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
More about Soi OB-Thai Street Food
Soi- RB Thai Street Food image

 

Soi- RB Thai Street Food

15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Kha Soup$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Panang Curry$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
More about Soi- RB Thai Street Food
S A L A D to - go - go image

SALADS

S A L A D to - go - go

1023 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MODITERRANEAN$14.00
shredded romaine, baby kale, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, sliced cucumbers,
pickled red onions, vine ripe tomatoes, garlicky roasted chickpeas, green beans, shaved radish,
shaved fennel and sunflower sprouts. red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
CAESAR SUPREME$13.50
house made caesar dressing with anchovies, chopped romaine lettuce, torn garlicky baguette croutons, kalamata olives, mushrooms and shaved parmesan cheese
COBB CHAOS$16.50
chopped mixed greens, smoked turkey, bacon, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese,
grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, slivered purple onions, scallions, green beans,
red grapes, red wine vinaigrette
More about S A L A D to - go - go
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rolls Royce Combo$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
California Royce Combo$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
Shrmp Tmpra Roll$5.99
More about Just Sushi To Go
Graze By Sam image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
Szechuan Dumplings$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Mashed Potato Flatbread$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
More about Graze By Sam
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub image

ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub

10550 craftsman way, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
More about Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub
make pizza+salad image

 

make pizza+salad

699 Park Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
supreme pizza$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
bbq chicken pizza$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
buffalo chicken pizza$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
More about make pizza+salad
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crusty Cauliflower$9.00
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
Fernside Burger Combo$22.00
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
More about Fernside
Casa Lahori image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Lahori

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Channay$10.00
Samosa$4.00
Chicken Pakora$8.00
More about Casa Lahori
The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Californian$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
Mexicano$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
Cubano$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
More about The Butcher’s Grill House
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Chicken & Waffles$15.75
Churro Platter$15.45
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill image

SALADS • BBQ

SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

9506 Miramar Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chebot BBQ Chicken$15.79
Feed The Familia$70.00
Dikike BBQ Chicken$12.79
More about SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Our Green Affair image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shake Your Cauliflower$13.25
hearts of palm, roasted broccoli, roasted corn, spicy sweet potatoes, za'atar cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, romaine, UnDressing
Taco' bout us$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
Falafeling in Love$15.25
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing
More about Our Green Affair
Grater Greens image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Cranberry Salad$9.50
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
Spinach Quinoa$10.00
Arugula & Spinach, Quinoa Pilaf, Herb Roasted Carrots, Grilled Zucchini, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fried Onion Petals, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Kale Caesar$9.50
Baby Kale & Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Croutons, Fried Onion Petals, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Recommended w/ Chicken
More about Grater Greens
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Coconut Chicken Strips$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
More about Enclave Café

