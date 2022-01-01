San Diego salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in San Diego
Soi OB-Thai Street Food
1916 Cable St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$13.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with an egg, dark soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Stir fried Thai jasmine rice, peas and carrots, with your choice of protein. Optional: fried egg
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
Soi- RB Thai Street Food
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Unit 106, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tom Kha Soup
|$11.00
Coconut soup with cabbage, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom onion, tomatoes, cilantro.
|Vegan Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Vegetarian. Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with veggies, and served with plum sauce.
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
Creamy coconut milk panang curry sauce with kaffir lime leaves, served with a fried egg.
SALADS
S A L A D to - go - go
1023 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|MODITERRANEAN
|$14.00
shredded romaine, baby kale, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, sliced cucumbers,
pickled red onions, vine ripe tomatoes, garlicky roasted chickpeas, green beans, shaved radish,
shaved fennel and sunflower sprouts. red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
|CAESAR SUPREME
|$13.50
house made caesar dressing with anchovies, chopped romaine lettuce, torn garlicky baguette croutons, kalamata olives, mushrooms and shaved parmesan cheese
|COBB CHAOS
|$16.50
chopped mixed greens, smoked turkey, bacon, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese,
grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, avocado, slivered purple onions, scallions, green beans,
red grapes, red wine vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rolls Royce Combo
|$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
|California Royce Combo
|$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
|Shrmp Tmpra Roll
|$5.99
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
|Szechuan Dumplings
|$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
|Mashed Potato Flatbread
|$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli 4S Ranch Hub
10550 craftsman way, San Diego
|Popular items
|The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
|Hog's Breath
applewood smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey hot + sweet mustard, chipotle mayo
|Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
make pizza+salad
699 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|supreme pizza
|$18.00
house made red sauce, shredded mozzarella, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, italian sausage crumble
|bbq chicken pizza
|$17.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with bbq drizzle and fresh cilantro
|buffalo chicken pizza
|$17.00
olive oil, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumble, celery, red onions, fire braised chicken, finished with ranch drizzle and buffalo drizzle
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Crusty Cauliflower
|$9.00
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
|Fernside Burger Combo
|$22.00
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Lahori
11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Channay
|$10.00
|Samosa
|$4.00
|Chicken Pakora
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Californian
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and swiss cheese topped chipotle-mayonnaise-aioli, steak tomato and avocado served on sourdough toast
|Mexicano
|$12.95
Grilled Angus Prime Sirloin Steak, grilled panela cheese, onion and jalapenos with jalapeno mayo topped with tomato and lettuce served on ciabatta
|Cubano
|$9.95
Roasted pork loin, ham and swiss cheese topped with mustard and pickles served on French roll
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.50
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.75
|Churro Platter
|$15.45
SALADS • BBQ
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
9506 Miramar Road, San Diego
|Popular items
|Chebot BBQ Chicken
|$15.79
|Feed The Familia
|$70.00
|Dikike BBQ Chicken
|$12.79
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Popular items
|Shake Your Cauliflower
|$13.25
hearts of palm, roasted broccoli, roasted corn, spicy sweet potatoes, za'atar cauliflower, pumpkin seeds, roasted chickpeas, romaine, UnDressing
|Taco' bout us
|$15.75
roasted salmon, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, tortilla chips, spinach, lime squeeze, verde vinaigrette
|Falafeling in Love
|$15.25
falafel, guacamole, cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, roasted corn, za'atar cauliflower, arugula, tahini cilantro dressing
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Popular items
|Apple Cranberry Salad
|$9.50
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
|Spinach Quinoa
|$10.00
Arugula & Spinach, Quinoa Pilaf, Herb Roasted Carrots, Grilled Zucchini, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Fried Onion Petals, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
|Kale Caesar
|$9.50
Baby Kale & Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Croutons, Fried Onion Petals, Shaved Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Recommended w/ Chicken
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
|Coconut Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //