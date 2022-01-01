San Diego seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in San Diego
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Hut Convoy
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Head-On Shrimp
|$18.85
(per lb)
|Seafood Bucket
|$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
|Steamed Rice
|$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
Crab Hut Downtown
1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego
|Popular items
|S N S
|$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
|Corn
|$7.65
(per lb)
|Snow Crab Clusters
|$38.78
(per lb)
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|El Pez Roll
|$11.50
Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crab, Avocado, Ccumber wrap, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
|Albacore Tostada
|$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
|Salmon T. Bowl
|$11.00
Grilled Salmon Over Rice W/ Teriyaki Glaze, Micro Arugula
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Guava Wings Done Our Way
|$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
|Mango Mahi Mahi Plate
|$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Burro
639 J st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Traditional Guac
|$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
|Burro Bowl
|$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
|Nachos
|$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
Crab Hut Mira Mesa
8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 Shrimp
|$10.85
(per 1/2 lb)
|S N S
|$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
|1/2 Sausage
|$11.52
(per 1/2 lb)
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
|Shrimp Ceviche - SM
|$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
|Ahi Taco
|$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Cali Roll
|$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
|Sunshine
|$19.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
|Kobe
|$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mi Casa Margarita
|$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
|2 Item Combination Plate
|$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
|Chips & Salsa
|$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
The Swan
2933 Adams Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
|Surf N' Turf Burrito
|$14.87
Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Red Piranha Sauce. *******Due to the increase in the cost of beef we regretfully have to increase our price of the Surf and Turf Burrito by $1.37. We will bring this back down as soon as the cost of beef comes down. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.
|Fish 'N Chips
|$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Waterbar
4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Waterbar Tacos
|$13.95
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$14.75
|Trio Seafood Tostaditas
|$13.95
SEAFOOD
Ironside Fish & Oyster
1654 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Brown Butter Mayo. Chives. Crispy Shallots. Fries.
|Cup Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Pork, Potato. Clam. Cheddar Biscuit.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Karina's Cantina
755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco (2)
|$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
|Ceviche Trio
|$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
|Ceviche Karina's
|$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|Popular items
|PRIME RIB MELT
|$16.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chilis on grilled sourdough. Served with fries and creamy horseradish.
|HOB NOB BURGER
|$16.00
BACON, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE
|WAFFLE COMBO
|$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Fishery
5040 Cass St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
|Half n Half
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Havana Grill
5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego
Craft House North Park
4101 30th st suite c, san diego
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Mac
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
|Monster Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
San Diego Sliders Food Truck
909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego
|Popular items
|Classic Slider (3 Piece)
|$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
|Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)
|$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.