San Diego seafood restaurants you'll love

Crab Hut Convoy image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Hut Convoy

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Head-On Shrimp$18.85
(per lb)
Seafood Bucket$105.75
King crab leg, snow crab cluster, shrimp, crawfish, mussels, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes and sausages, mixed with a sauce of your choice. (2 people)
Steamed Rice$3.50
Steamed jasmine rice bowl
More about Crab Hut Convoy
Crab Hut Downtown image

 

Crab Hut Downtown

1007 5th Ave. Suite 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S N S$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
Corn$7.65
(per lb)
Snow Crab Clusters$38.78
(per lb)
More about Crab Hut Downtown
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ image

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
El Pez Roll$11.50
Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crab, Avocado, Ccumber wrap, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
Albacore Tostada$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
Salmon T. Bowl$11.00
Grilled Salmon Over Rice W/ Teriyaki Glaze, Micro Arugula
More about El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guava Wings Done Our Way$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
Mango Mahi Mahi Plate$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
The Blind Burro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Burro

639 J st, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Guac$12.00
Mashed avocado, mixed with tomato, onion, lime juice, garlic, and cilantro.
(ALLERGIES- GARLIC, ONION, GLUTEN) VEGAN
Burro Bowl$12.00
A bowl filled with Poblano Rice, Pinto Beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, topped with Queso Fresco, Pickled Radishes, Avocado and Salsa Verde. Protein options include: chicken, carnitas, shrimp, skirt steak, and salmon.
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
Nachos$13.00
Flour and corn tortilla chips layered with Manchego cheese, triple chile cheese sauce, pico de gallo, radish, candied jalapenos, taco shop guac, and queso cotija Choice of Protein
(ALLERGIES- GLUTEN, ONIONS, GARLIC, CHILIES, SEEDS, DAIRY)
More about The Blind Burro
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
Crab Hut Mira Mesa image

 

Crab Hut Mira Mesa

8280 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Shrimp$10.85
(per 1/2 lb)
S N S$48.71
Snow crab clusters, shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes and andouille sausages mixed with a sauce of your choice.
1/2 Sausage$11.52
(per 1/2 lb)
More about Crab Hut Mira Mesa
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$9.25
Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice and sweet chili dipping sauce
Shrimp Ceviche - SM$9.50
Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips
Ahi Taco$6.25
Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla
More about Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Azuki Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snow Crab Cali Roll$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
Sunshine$19.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
Kobe$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
More about Azuki Sushi
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mi Casa Margarita$9.25
100% blue agave El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec and Sweet & Sour served frozen or prepped to be poured over ice
2 Item Combination Plate$15.50
Pick any two items to build your own combination plate, comes with rice and beans
Chips & Salsa$7.00
made fresh daily| roasted tomatoes, grilled Serrano peppers, chopped onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice | corn tortilla chips.
More about Baja Betty's
The Swan image

 

The Swan

2933 Adams Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese and White Sauce.
Surf N' Turf Burrito$14.87
Grilled Shrimp, Carne Asada, Seasoned Fries, Cheddar Cheese and Red Piranha Sauce. *******Due to the increase in the cost of beef we regretfully have to increase our price of the Surf and Turf Burrito by $1.37. We will bring this back down as soon as the cost of beef comes down. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.
Fish 'N Chips$12.90
Beer Battered Pollock, Seasoned Fries and Herbert’s Tartar Sauce. Two Piece or Three Piece.
More about The Swan
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waterbar Tacos$13.95
Lomi Lomi Salmon$14.75
Trio Seafood Tostaditas$13.95
More about Waterbar
Ironside Fish & Oyster image

SEAFOOD

Ironside Fish & Oyster

1654 India Street, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$29.00
Brown Butter Mayo. Chives. Crispy Shallots. Fries.
Cup Clam Chowder$8.00
Pork, Potato. Clam. Cheddar Biscuit.
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about Ironside Fish & Oyster
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Taco (2)$11.00
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, crema and pico de gallo
Ceviche Trio$25.00
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona
Ines.
Ceviche Karina's$21.00
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado &
cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
More about Karina's Cantina
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRIME RIB MELT$16.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, jack cheese, ortega chilis on grilled sourdough. Served with fries and creamy horseradish.
HOB NOB BURGER$16.00
BACON, AVOCADO, CHEDDAR CHEESE
WAFFLE COMBO$14.00
Bacon or Sausage & Two Eggs
More about Hob Nob Hill
The Fishery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Fishery

5040 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
2 tacos cilantro coleslaw, salsa fresca, cotija, chili aioli, beans + rice
Half n Half$15.00
More about The Fishery
The Presley image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Presley

2855 Perry Road, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Presley
Black Radish image

 

Black Radish

2591 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Black Radish
Coastal Cantina image

 

Coastal Cantina

431 E St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Coastal Cantina
Havana Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Havana Grill

5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2666 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Havana Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Craft House North Park

4101 30th st suite c, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cheese Mac$13.00
Smoked Gouda, Parmesan and White Cheddar Cheese
Monster Salad$11.95
Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Mini Heirloom Tomatoes, Pepitas, Tortilla Strip, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Queso Fresco, with Jalapeño-Cilantro Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Crispy Cauliflower tossed in our house made Calabrian chili Buffalo sauce
More about Craft House North Park
Restaurant banner

 

San Diego Sliders Food Truck

909 grand ave Suite 1, San diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Slider (3 Piece)$9.99
Ground beef /chuck blend, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, sharp cheese, grilled onions. (Dill pickle on top)
Asian Persuasion Slider (2 Piece)$8.99
Deep fried chicken breast, zesty orange sauce, sesame seeds on top, asian slaw, asian aioli.
More about San Diego Sliders Food Truck

