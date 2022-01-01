San Diego sushi restaurants you'll love
Top sushi restaurants in San Diego, California
Craving sushi? How about slurpable udon noodles? You’ll find sushi and Japanese cuisine in San Diego all across the city. Choose from the many Japanese eateries of Downtown San Diego or the surprising vegan and modern Japanese cuisine of Little Italy. There are even food trucks to try and specialty lounges when you explore the restaurants near Broadway. Everything you’re searching for is just a quick drive away.
Enjoy traditional ramen, tempura, and sushi rolls as far as the East Village. From chic modern twists to casual sushi to go, ordering a roll or two is a great way to spend the afternoon or even date night. There are restaurants that cater to families with picky pallets and secluded romantic spots alike. When you order Japanese cuisine in San Diego, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.
Invite your friends out for a sake tasting this evening. There are more than a few Japanese restaurants that serve this traditional beverage in San Diego. If sake isn’t your style, feel free to enjoy any of the imported Japanese beers or perhaps a cocktail if you so desire. The perfect way to wind down after a long week or begin your evening exploring San Diego’s nightlife. Try something new and see where it takes you!
Must-try sushi restaurants in San Diego
Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei
1439 El Prado, San Diego
|Popular items
|avocado toast
|$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
|empanada - mushroom + goat cheese
|$5.00
|chai latte
|$5.50
SUSHI
NOW Sushi
3852 mission blvd, san diego
|Popular items
|Rocky
|$17.00
|Barbosa
|$17.00
|'Tuna', Spice, Everything Nice
|$14.50
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|El Pez Roll
|$11.50
Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crab, Avocado, Ccumber wrap, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
|Albacore Tostada
|$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
|Salmon T. Bowl
|$11.00
Grilled Salmon Over Rice W/ Teriyaki Glaze, Micro Arugula
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rolls Royce Combo
|$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
|California Royce Combo
|$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
|Shrmp Tmpra Roll
|$5.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Crunch
|$9.95
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Crunch.
|Rainbow
|$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
|Lemon
|$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
Tajima Mercury
4411 Mercury St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Sesame Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
|Garlic Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
|Carnitas Ramen
|$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
|$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Lemon
|$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
|Hulk
|$9.95
Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.
|Rainbow
|$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
The Yasai
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Believer Roll
|$19.00
|Vegan Spyder Roll
|$18.00
|Stressed Out Roll
|$21.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES
RakiRaki
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento
|$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
|Steamed Edamame
|$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
|Rikimaru Miso
|$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg
Rakiraki Commons
2254 India Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Stressed Out
|$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
|Triple Tomato
|$19.00
Handcrafted triple-thick noodles and Konbu dash tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sautéed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, garlic chips and fermented cherry tomatoes.
|Pure Miso Soup
|$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
|Pink
|$9.50
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.
|Lemon
|$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
SUSHI
Bang Bang
526 Market St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Bang Bang
|$17.00
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
|Godzilla
|$18.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Azuki Sushi
2321 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Cali Roll
|$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
|Sunshine
|$19.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
|Kobe
|$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
TAKA Sushi
555 5th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Tofu Miso Soup
|$4.00
Tofu, seaweed and green onion
|Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc
|$11.50
Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed
|Rainbow Roll 8pc
|$15.50
California roll inside, Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top
SUSHI
North Park Sushi & Grill
3021 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
|The Governor
|$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
|Chipotle Marinated Shrimp
|$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
|Popular items
|Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
|$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
|Face it, You're Basic
|$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
|Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)
|$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
Tanuki Sake Bar
4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$6.00
traditional Japanese style
crispy chicken
|Salmon Teriyaki (Salad/Miso)
|$12.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
|Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
|$15.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Popular items
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried Vegetable gyoza
|Black Ramen
|$14.95
Pork broth with soy sauce base, black garlic oil (ma-yu), seasoned half egg, wakame seaweed, green onion, pork chashu, and menma (bamboo shoot)
|Tan Tan Ramen
|$13.95
Pork broth with sesame spicy chili base, spicy ground pork, bok choy, green onions and chili strings
Beshock Ramen East Village
1288 Market Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Umami Ramen
|$13.95
Pork broth with shio gyokai base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
|Spicy Miso
|$15.95
Pork broth with spicy miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
|Miso
|$14.95
Pork broth with miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
SUSHI • RAMEN
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
8973 mira Mesa blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Yakiniku Ramen
|$16.95
Flamed broiled, sweet marinated, sliced beef short ribs (bon-in) served in our original tonkotsu broth with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
|$15.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
POKÉ 1·2·3
2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|KAPUNI - ORDER HERE
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
|VOLCANO - ORDER HERE
Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight...
Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo
|OISHI - ORDER HERE
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
SUSHI • TAPAS
Harmony Cuisine 2B1
3904 Convoy St. #117, San Diego
|Popular items
|Victor
|$20.00
Tuna, Albacore, Cilantro Aioli, Sliced Jalapeno,
Shallot, Cucumber