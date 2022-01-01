San Diego sushi restaurants you'll love

Top sushi restaurants in San Diego, California

Craving sushi? How about slurpable udon noodles? You’ll find sushi and Japanese cuisine in San Diego all across the city. Choose from the many Japanese eateries of Downtown San Diego or the surprising vegan and modern Japanese cuisine of Little Italy. There are even food trucks to try and specialty lounges when you explore the restaurants near Broadway. Everything you’re searching for is just a quick drive away.



Enjoy traditional ramen, tempura, and sushi rolls as far as the East Village. From chic modern twists to casual sushi to go, ordering a roll or two is a great way to spend the afternoon or even date night. There are restaurants that cater to families with picky pallets and secluded romantic spots alike. When you order Japanese cuisine in San Diego, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.



Invite your friends out for a sake tasting this evening. There are more than a few Japanese restaurants that serve this traditional beverage in San Diego. If sake isn’t your style, feel free to enjoy any of the imported Japanese beers or perhaps a cocktail if you so desire. The perfect way to wind down after a long week or begin your evening exploring San Diego’s nightlife. Try something new and see where it takes you!