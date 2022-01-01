San Diego sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

Top sushi restaurants in San Diego, California

Craving sushi? How about slurpable udon noodles? You’ll find sushi and Japanese cuisine in San Diego all across the city. Choose from the many Japanese eateries of Downtown San Diego or the surprising vegan and modern Japanese cuisine of Little Italy. There are even food trucks to try and specialty lounges when you explore the restaurants near Broadway. Everything you’re searching for is just a quick drive away.

Enjoy traditional ramen, tempura, and sushi rolls as far as the East Village. From chic modern twists to casual sushi to go, ordering a roll or two is a great way to spend the afternoon or even date night. There are restaurants that cater to families with picky pallets and secluded romantic spots alike. When you order Japanese cuisine in San Diego, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

Invite your friends out for a sake tasting this evening. There are more than a few Japanese restaurants that serve this traditional beverage in San Diego. If sake isn’t your style, feel free to enjoy any of the imported Japanese beers or perhaps a cocktail if you so desire. The perfect way to wind down after a long week or begin your evening exploring San Diego’s nightlife. Try something new and see where it takes you!

Must-try sushi restaurants in San Diego

Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei image

 

Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei

1439 El Prado, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
avocado toast$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
empanada - mushroom + goat cheese$5.00
chai latte$5.50
More about Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei
NOW Sushi image

SUSHI

NOW Sushi

3852 mission blvd, san diego

Avg 4.4 (643 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rocky$17.00
Barbosa$17.00
'Tuna', Spice, Everything Nice$14.50
More about NOW Sushi
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ image

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
El Pez Roll$11.50
Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crab, Avocado, Ccumber wrap, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
Albacore Tostada$3.00
Coconut Lime Cream, Onions, Cilantro, Togarashi, Cerranos, Mayo
Salmon T. Bowl$11.00
Grilled Salmon Over Rice W/ Teriyaki Glaze, Micro Arugula
More about El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
Just Sushi To Go image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rolls Royce Combo$13.99
Total 16 pcs; 4 pc orange karamel, 4 pc bad boy, 4 pc knacker Jack & 4 pc ninja rolls
California Royce Combo$8.99
8 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of spicy California roll and 4 pieces of shrimp tempura roll.
Shrmp Tmpra Roll$5.99
More about Just Sushi To Go
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Crunch$9.95
In: Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and avocado. Top: Crunch.
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
More about RB Sushi
Tajima Mercury image

 

Tajima Mercury

4411 Mercury St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Sesame Ramen$12.50
Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.
Garlic Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans cooked with garlic and butter
Carnitas Ramen$12.50
Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano
More about Tajima Mercury
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen image

 

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen

4646 CONVOY ST #102, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$15.95
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen
RB Sushi image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
Hulk$9.95
Krab, shrimp tempura and cream cheese. Top: Avocado.
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
More about RB Sushi
The Yasai image

 

The Yasai

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Believer Roll$19.00
Vegan Spyder Roll$18.00
Stressed Out Roll$21.00
More about The Yasai
RakiRaki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

RakiRaki

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (7274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kaiseki Yakizakana Bento$28.00
Marinated chicken chopped, dredged in potato starch and fried, served with scallions, chili mayo, and ponzu.
Steamed Edamame$4.95
Steamed edamame tossed in garlic shoyu.
Rikimaru Miso$13.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg
More about RakiRaki
Rakiraki Commons image

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stressed Out$21.00
In: smoked tofu, no-cream cheese, avocado
Top: drizzled in a sweet shoyu and spicy aioli pickled smoke jalapeños (fried)
Triple Tomato$19.00
Handcrafted triple-thick noodles and Konbu dash tomato broth topped with bamboo shoots, wakame seaweed, no-chasiu tofu, crispy kabocha pumpkin, sautéed bean sprouts, steamed bok choy, green onions, garlic chips and fermented cherry tomatoes.
Pure Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese omakase daily vegetables, organic mitsuba, and organic tofu.
More about Rakiraki Commons
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rainbow$8.95
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Assorted fish.
Pink$9.50
In: Spicy tuna. Top: Salmon.
Lemon$9.50
In: Krab and avocado. Top: Salmon, yellowtail and lemon slices.
More about RB Sushi
Bang Bang image

SUSHI

Bang Bang

526 Market St, San Diego

Avg 4 (1632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang$17.00
Crab, avocado, asparagus topped with salmon, seared with jalapeno and spicy ponzu pico de gallo.
Godzilla$18.00
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado topped with tuna, tobiko, micro cilantro and chipotle/habanero sauce.
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab blend, cucumber, avocado
More about Bang Bang
Azuki Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Azuki Sushi

2321 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Snow Crab Cali Roll$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
Sunshine$19.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
Kobe$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
More about Azuki Sushi
TAKA Sushi image

 

TAKA Sushi

555 5th Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Tofu, seaweed and green onion
Spicy Tuna Roll 8pc$11.50
Spicy tuna, masago, green onion, sesame seeed
Rainbow Roll 8pc$15.50
California roll inside, Tuna, Salmon, White fish, avocado on top
More about TAKA Sushi
North Park Sushi & Grill image

SUSHI

North Park Sushi & Grill

3021 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$16.00
grilled steak, avocado, roasted poblano peppers, topped with crispy fried onions, tapatio aioli, cilantro-lime crema, melted monterey jack cheese
The Governor$19.00
shrimp, fried fish, tampico crab salad,
yellowfin tuna, eel sauce, chipotle aioli, cilantro, radishes, roasted guajillo sauce, avocado
Chipotle Marinated Shrimp$15.00
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese,
cilantro-lime crema, topped with tampico crab salad, roasted guajillo salsa, shaved radishes
More about North Park Sushi & Grill
Cloak and Petal image

 

Cloak and Petal

1953 India St., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)$12.00
Served with cabbage, lemon. Regular is served with spicy Aioli. Kabayaki is tossed in a sweet teriyaki and served with kewpie mayo. Sweet and Spicy is served sauce on the side.
Face it, You're Basic$14.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
Mister Fukushima aka El Scorcho (GFO)$19.00
Grilled serrano, avocado, krab, panko shrimp, yellowtail, smoked serrano ponzu, habanero sauce, micro cilantro, wasabi oil, pink himalayan, salt, togarashi
More about Cloak and Petal
Tanuki Sake Bar image

 

Tanuki Sake Bar

4191 ADAMS AVE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Karaage$6.00
traditional Japanese style
crispy chicken
Salmon Teriyaki (Salad/Miso)$12.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll$15.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
More about Tanuki Sake Bar
Beshock Ramen Carlsbad image

SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad

2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried Vegetable gyoza
Black Ramen$14.95
Pork broth with soy sauce base, black garlic oil (ma-yu), seasoned half egg, wakame seaweed, green onion, pork chashu, and menma (bamboo shoot)
Tan Tan Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with sesame spicy chili base, spicy ground pork, bok choy, green onions and chili strings
More about Beshock Ramen Carlsbad
Beshock Ramen East Village image

 

Beshock Ramen East Village

1288 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Umami Ramen$13.95
Pork broth with shio gyokai base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, nori seaweed, menma, green onion
Spicy Miso$15.95
Pork broth with spicy miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
Miso$14.95
Pork broth with miso base.
Pork chashu, seasoned half egg, corn, menma, green onion
More about Beshock Ramen East Village
Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa

8973 mira Mesa blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (978 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yakiniku Ramen$16.95
Flamed broiled, sweet marinated, sliced beef short ribs (bon-in) served in our original tonkotsu broth with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$15.95
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, wakame seaweed, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg
Vegetarian Ramen$15.95
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, wakame seaweed, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds
More about Rakiraki Ramen & Tsukemen - Mira Mesa
POKÉ 1·2·3 image

 

POKÉ 1·2·3

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
VOLCANO - ORDER HERE
Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight...
Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo
OISHI - ORDER HERE
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
More about POKÉ 1·2·3
Harmony Cuisine 2B1 image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Harmony Cuisine 2B1

3904 Convoy St. #117, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Victor$20.00
Tuna, Albacore, Cilantro Aioli, Sliced Jalapeno,
Shallot, Cucumber
More about Harmony Cuisine 2B1
Cannonball image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Cannonball

3105 Ocean Front Walk, SAN DIEGO

Avg 4.2 (3375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Cannonball

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Diego

Tacos

Burritos

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Fish Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston