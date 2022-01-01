Cake in Carmel Valley

Go
Carmel Valley restaurants
Toast

Carmel Valley restaurants that serve cake

2 Specialty Cake Slices image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3705 Caminito Ct, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.50
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Celebration Cake image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Map

More near Carmel Valley to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Banker's Hill

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Mission Valley

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Grantville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston