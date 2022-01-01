Clairemont restaurants you'll love

Clairemont restaurants
Toast

Clairemont's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Clairemont restaurants

GuilTea Cravings image

ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GuilTea Cravings

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Popcorn chicken$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
Pandan Milk Tea$4.95
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
Vietnamese coffee$4.95
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
More about GuilTea Cravings
Wings Republic image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wings Republic

4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Republic Chicken Fries$10.00
Wings
Fries
More about Wings Republic
Havana Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Havana Grill

5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2666 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Havana Grill
