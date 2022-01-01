Clairemont restaurants you'll love
Clairemont's top cuisines
Must-try Clairemont restaurants
More about GuilTea Cravings
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GuilTea Cravings
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Popcorn chicken
|$6.45
Bite-sized pieces of chicken that cut, marinate in-house, breaded in panko before order, and fry until golden brown
|Pandan Milk Tea
|$4.95
A unique creation from GuilTea, one of the top seller | coconut milk mix, taro milk tea, and pandan sea salt cream.
|Vietnamese coffee
|$4.95
Our #1 coffee seller | also known as (Cà Phê Sữa Đá). Dark roast coffee brew in a metal Vietnamese drip filter, condensed milk, cream, and top with in-house sea salt cream.
More about Wings Republic
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wings Republic
4310 Genesee Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Republic Chicken Fries
|$10.00
|Wings
|Fries