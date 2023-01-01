Chocolate chip cookies in Clairemont
Clairemont restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Havana Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Havana Grill
5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)
|$2.50
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
|Oreo dark chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Cacao powder, butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Top with Oreo cookies.
|S'more chocolate chip cookies
|$2.50
Simple ingredients. No preservative. Marshmallow inside with brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.