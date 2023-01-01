Cookies in Clairemont
Clairemont restaurants that serve cookies
More about Havana Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Havana Grill
5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
More about GUILTEA CRAVINGS
ICE CREAM • MACARONS
GUILTEA CRAVINGS
5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)
|$2.50
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
|Ube cookies
|$2.50
Ube yam, all-purpose flour, butter, cream cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, ube extract, and baking powder.
|Almond cookies
|$2.50
Almond four, all-purpose flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract, and corn starch.