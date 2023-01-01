Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Clairemont

Clairemont restaurants
Clairemont restaurants that serve cookies

Havana Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Havana Grill

5450 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Ste. G, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2666 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
ICE CREAM • MACARONS

GUILTEA CRAVINGS

5497 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal chocolate chips cookies(GF)$2.50
Gluten-free | oat flour with butter, cream cheese, chocolate chips, cranberry, toffee bits, sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder.
Ube cookies$2.50
Ube yam, all-purpose flour, butter, cream cheese, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, ube extract, and baking powder.
Almond cookies$2.50
Almond four, all-purpose flour, butter, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract, and corn starch.
