Al pastor tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
Taco Stand
4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Al Pastor (2) Tacos Plate
|$15.75
marinated pork in pineapple and citrus juices, chiles and authentic Mexican spices; served on corn tortillas topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro with our sesame salsa
The Taco Stand
645 B ST, SAN DIEGO
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
Taco Stand
3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
Counterpoint
830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego
|al pastor tacos
|$14.00
pickled onions, salsa, lime