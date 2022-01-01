Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina’s Ceviches & More
AL PASTOR TACO image

 

Taco Stand

4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
More about Taco Stand
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor (2) Tacos Plate$15.75
marinated pork in pineapple and citrus juices, chiles and authentic Mexican spices; served on corn tortillas topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro with our sesame salsa
More about Baja Betty's
AL PASTOR TACO image

 

The Taco Stand

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
More about The Taco Stand
AL PASTOR TACO image

 

Taco Stand

3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
More about Taco Stand
Counterpoint image

 

Counterpoint

830 25th Street Suite 100, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
al pastor tacos$14.00
pickled onions, salsa, lime
More about Counterpoint
Item pic

 

La Doña

1852 Bacon Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Quesa Tacos$16.75
Served on corn tortillas with melted cheese. Achiote and pineapple marinated pork topped with a roasted pineapple-tajin salsa, guacamole crema and microgreens.
More about La Doña

