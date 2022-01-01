Apple salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Autumn Apple Salad$13.00
Autumn Apple Salad$14.00
More about Cutwater Spirits
Item pic

 

Little Thief & Papalito

3017 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Apple and Date Salad$12.00
Smoked Pecans, Butternut Squash,
Mixed Greens, Shaved Shallot, Chiltepin and Brown Butter Golden Vinaigrette
More about Little Thief & Papalito
Apple Cranberry Salad image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Cranberry Salad$10.00
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
More about Grater Greens
Urge American Gastropub image

 

Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pecan Salad$13.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
The Rose Wine Bar image

SALADS

The Rose Wine Bar

2215 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Autumn Apple Salad$15.00
arugula, spiced pepitas, white wine sour cherries,\taged gouda, hibiscus vinaigrette
More about The Rose Wine Bar
One Door North image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North - San Diego, CA

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Mixed Greens Salad$15.00
More about One Door North - San Diego, CA
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty - Mesa College

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad with Granny Smith Apple, Toasted Almond and Feta Vinaigrette$6.50
More about 72Fifty - Mesa College

