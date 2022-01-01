Apple salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Cutwater Spirits
Cutwater Spirits
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Autumn Apple Salad
|$13.00
|Autumn Apple Salad
|$14.00
More about Little Thief & Papalito
Little Thief & Papalito
3017 University Avenue, San Diego
|Local Apple and Date Salad
|$12.00
Smoked Pecans, Butternut Squash,
Mixed Greens, Shaved Shallot, Chiltepin and Brown Butter Golden Vinaigrette
More about Grater Greens
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Apple Cranberry Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, Gala Apples, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Red Onion, Candied Pecan Clusters, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Chicken
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Apple Pecan Salad
|$13.00
More about The Rose Wine Bar
SALADS
The Rose Wine Bar
2215 30th St, San Diego
|Autumn Apple Salad
|$15.00
arugula, spiced pepitas, white wine sour cherries,\taged gouda, hibiscus vinaigrette
More about One Door North - San Diego, CA
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
One Door North - San Diego, CA
3422 30th St, San Diego
|Apple Mixed Greens Salad
|$15.00