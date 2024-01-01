Asian salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve asian salad
Bub's at the Ballpark
715 J ST., SAN DIEGO
|Asian Chic Salad
|$18.50
Check this out...romaine, Napa cabbage, radicchio, carrots, fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, grapes, almonds and crispy wontons! Wow, almost forgot...grilled chicken and our homemade Hoisin-lime dressing. This is the real deal!
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|asian rice noodle salad
|$0.00
broccoli + sesame + radish + bok choy + noodles, veg, gf
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, almonds, asian sesame dressing, chicken breast, spicy peanut sauce
Cutwater Spirits
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Asian Salad
|$13.00
Arcadian greens mix, napa cabbage, edamame, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, green onion and crispy wontons. Served with Cutwater Vodka Mule sesame vinaigrette.
SALADS
Grater Greens
5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego
|Asian Salad
|$12.99
Mesclun Greens, Edamame, Shredded Carrots, Orange Segments, Red Bell Peppers, Crushed Peanuts, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Asian Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Tofu