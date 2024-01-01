Asian salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bub's at the Ballpark

715 J ST., SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chic Salad$18.50
Check this out...romaine, Napa cabbage, radicchio, carrots, fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, grapes, almonds and crispy wontons! Wow, almost forgot...grilled chicken and our homemade Hoisin-lime dressing. This is the real deal!
More about Bub's at the Ballpark
Item pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
asian rice noodle salad$0.00
broccoli + sesame + radish + bok choy + noodles, veg, gf
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, almonds, asian sesame dressing, chicken breast, spicy peanut sauce
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Salad$13.00
Arcadian greens mix, napa cabbage, edamame, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, green onion and crispy wontons. Served with Cutwater Vodka Mule sesame vinaigrette.
More about Cutwater Spirits
Asian Salad image

SALADS

Grater Greens

5608 Mission Center Rd #901, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Salad$12.99
Mesclun Greens, Edamame, Shredded Carrots, Orange Segments, Red Bell Peppers, Crushed Peanuts, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Asian Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette.
Recommended w/ Tofu
More about Grater Greens
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe - San Diego

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Salad$10.00
Artisan lettuce mix, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin orange, crispy wonton strips, miso ginger sesame dressing
More about Toast Cafe - San Diego

