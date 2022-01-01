Avocado salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve avocado salad
Sole Luna
702 Ash St, San Diego
|Avocado Chiken Salad
|$17.00
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Bacon Avocado Chicken Salad
|$18.75
Crispy or grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and half an avocado.
Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
cilantro
Marie Callender's La Mesa
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.