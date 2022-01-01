Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sole Luna

702 Ash St, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chiken Salad$17.00
More about Sole Luna
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Avocado Chicken Salad$18.75
Crispy or grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and half an avocado.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego

2101 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
cilantro
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - San Diego
Item pic

 

Marie Callender's La Mesa

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's La Mesa

