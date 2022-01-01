Avocado toast in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve avocado toast
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
9800 mira lee way, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Just Avocado n' Toast
|$6.00
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Crab & Avocado Toast
|$15.50
Dungeness Crab, Avocado, Tomato Garnish
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$14.50
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, smoked salt, arugula, 2-eggs sunny-up.
Breakers Coffee + Wine
12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego
|Poached Egg Avocado Toast
|$14.00
Pesto, avocado, sliced heirloom tomato, arugula, goat cheese
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
|Avocado Toast #2
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$10.95
Your choice of toast topped with creamy avocado, diced tomatoes, and everything seasoning. Served w/ side of fresh fruit.
(Please select the Add Eggs button below to add 2 poached or scrambled eggs instead of tomatoes for an additional charge.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Deli Buzz
6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego
|#20 Avocado Toast
|$5.95
Two Slices of Toast with Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion
SANDWICHES
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
|Avocado Toast #2
|$12.00
The Olive Cafe
805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Avocado, tomato, and basil topped with
lemon pepper on a piece of sourdough
toast.
SANDWICHES
Kensington Cafe
4141 Adams Ave., San Diego
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$11.50
Avocado spread on thick toasted sourdough topped with basil, red pepper flakes, and radishes.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Jai Jus
470 15th Street, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper
ACAI BOWL
S3 Coffee Bar
6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$7.25
Sourdough bread with smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese pearls, micro greens, pepper, Himalayan salt, & balsamic drizzle.
Whisknladle Hospitality
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, and Basil
Hawthorn Coffee
3019 Adams ave, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$7.25
Served on sourdough
Topped with Dijon mustard, sliced avocado, and sesame salt
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|Gluten Free Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Gluten Free Toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side.
// Bread contains Eggs //
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Sourdough toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side. Option available for Gluten-Free toast.
// Gluten //
|Vegan Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Sourdough Toast with smashed avocado, micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side.
// Gluten //
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toast Cafe
11455 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Vegetarian* -
smashed avocado, pickled red onion, radish, fresh herbs, sprouts, sunflower seeds, lemon infused olive oil, Bread & Cie's artisan multigrain
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.50
SMASHED AVOCADO, TOMATOES, ONIONS, MICROGREENS, BALSAMIC DRZZLE ON YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT AND TWO EGGS, ANY STYLE
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Sourdough toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side. Option available for Gluten-Free toast.
// Gluten //
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Avocado Toast
|$11.95