Avocado toast in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve avocado toast

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV

9800 mira lee way, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe CMV
La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Just Avocado n' Toast$6.00
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Item pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab & Avocado Toast$15.50
Dungeness Crab, Avocado, Tomato Garnish
More about Mitch's Seafood
Item pic

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO TOAST$14.50
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, smoked salt, arugula, 2-eggs sunny-up.
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Breakers Coffee + Wine image

 

Breakers Coffee + Wine

12843 El Camino Real, Suite 205, San Diego

No reviews yet
Poached Egg Avocado Toast$14.00
Pesto, avocado, sliced heirloom tomato, arugula, goat cheese
More about Breakers Coffee + Wine
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

 

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
Avocado Toast #2$12.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Jennings House Café image

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.95
Your choice of toast topped with creamy avocado, diced tomatoes, and everything seasoning. Served w/ side of fresh fruit.
(Please select the Add Eggs button below to add 2 poached or scrambled eggs instead of tomatoes for an additional charge.)
More about Jennings House Café
The Deli Buzz image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Deli Buzz

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#20 Avocado Toast$5.95
Two Slices of Toast with Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion
More about The Deli Buzz
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe

12640 Sabre Springs Pkwy, San Diego

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
Artisan bread lightly toasted and topped with goat cheese, smashed avocado, organic red onions, tomatoes & an over-medium egg. Local olive oil, Mayan salt & fruit
Avocado Toast #2$12.00
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
The Olive Cafe image

 

The Olive Cafe

805 SANTA CLARA PLACE, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.95
Avocado, tomato, and basil topped with
lemon pepper on a piece of sourdough
toast.
More about The Olive Cafe
Kensington Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Kensington Cafe

4141 Adams Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.2 (3871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$11.50
Avocado spread on thick toasted sourdough topped with basil, red pepper flakes, and radishes.
More about Kensington Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Jai Jus

470 15th Street, San Diego

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper
More about Jai Jus
Avocado Toast image

ACAI BOWL

S3 Coffee Bar

6225 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.25
Sourdough bread with smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese pearls, micro greens, pepper, Himalayan salt, & balsamic drizzle.
More about S3 Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$8.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, and Basil
More about Whisknladle Hospitality
Soulshine image

 

Soulshine

3864 MISSION BLVD., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
More about Soulshine
Avocado Toast image

 

Hawthorn Coffee

3019 Adams ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.25
Served on sourdough
Topped with Dijon mustard, sliced avocado, and sesame salt
More about Hawthorn Coffee
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Avocado Toast$9.00
Gluten Free Toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side.
// Bread contains Eggs //
Avocado Toast$9.00
Sourdough toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side. Option available for Gluten-Free toast.
// Gluten //
Vegan Avocado Toast$9.00
Sourdough Toast with smashed avocado, micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side.
// Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Avocado Toast image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.50
Vegetarian* -
smashed avocado, pickled red onion, radish, fresh herbs, sprouts, sunflower seeds, lemon infused olive oil, Bread & Cie's artisan multigrain
More about Toast Cafe
6a694ac7-a5a8-455d-8ba7-51dd851af495 image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$12.50
SMASHED AVOCADO, TOMATOES, ONIONS, MICROGREENS, BALSAMIC DRZZLE ON YOUR CHOICE OF TOAST, SERVED WITH FRESH FRUIT AND TWO EGGS, ANY STYLE
More about Hob Nob Hill
Enclave Café image

 

Enclave Café

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$9.00
Sourdough toast with smashed avocado and micros greens. Light sprinkle of Furikake and Togarashi. Served with kimchi on the side. Option available for Gluten-Free toast.
// Gluten //
More about Enclave Café
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe

2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (972 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.95
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Palmys

976 Felspar st., Pacific Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
Smashed avocado, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, feta crumbles, lemon zest, pistachio dukkah, and olive oil.
More about Palmys

