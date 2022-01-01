Baby back ribs in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve baby back ribs
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|QUARTER RACK BABY BACK RIBS
|$22.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
|HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS
|$34.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
|FULL RACK BABY BACK RIBS
|$58.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Baby Back Ribs
Slow Roasted and finished on an open flame.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Korean Gochujang Baby Back Ribs
|$20.00
Baby back ribs, Gochujang sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions with side of crispy
brussels sprouts
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Coaster Saloon - DNU
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego
|Baby Back Pork Ribs (Full Rack)
|$29.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS RIB AND SLAW
|$19.00
HALF LB ST LOUIS STYLE RIB PLATE. Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY!
|FULL RACK HICKORY SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS AND SLAW
|$30.00
1lb Hickory Smoked St Louis Style Spare Ribs! Served with our poppy seed vinaigrette slaw or housecut fries.