Baby back ribs in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
bbq baby back ribs gf$20.00
More about MORENA KITCHEN
HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUARTER RACK BABY BACK RIBS$22.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS$34.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
FULL RACK BABY BACK RIBS$58.00
dry rubbed | hickory smoked | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Ribs
Slow Roasted and finished on an open flame.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Item pic

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Gochujang Baby Back Ribs$20.00
Baby back ribs, Gochujang sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions with side of crispy
brussels sprouts
More about Hidden Craft
Coaster Saloon image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon - DNU

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Pork Ribs (Full Rack)$29.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
More about Coaster Saloon - DNU
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
HALF RACK BABY BACK RIBS RIB AND SLAW$19.00
HALF LB ST LOUIS STYLE RIB PLATE. Smoked overnight with wood smoker and plated up SATURDAYS ONLY!
FULL RACK HICKORY SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS AND SLAW$30.00
1lb Hickory Smoked St Louis Style Spare Ribs! Served with our poppy seed vinaigrette slaw or housecut fries.
More about MishMash
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Baby Back Ribs$23.00
More about Hot or Not Thai
Spicy Baby Back Ribs image

 

Sundara

1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (457 reviews)
Delivery
Spicy Baby Back Ribs$8.50
Pork baby back ribs dry-rubbed with garam masala, slow cooked and glazed with a spicy house-made sauce.
More about Sundara

