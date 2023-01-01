Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Item pic

 

Tuetano Taqueria - Old Town

2540 Congress Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Style Fish Tacos (2)$16.00
Two Baja Style fish tacos beer battered with our house recipe straight from Ensenada. Topped with cabbage, Mexican crema Oaxaca, and pico de gallo.
More about Tuetano Taqueria - Old Town
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish (2) Tacos Plate$16.25
two beer battered cod on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca and our baja sauce
More about Baja Betty's
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer-battered Cod | Cabbage | Avocado Crema | Salsa Morita | Cilantro | Onion
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco Plate$14.95
Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Cafe Coyote
Baja Fish (2) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos (2)$14.00
Fried or grilled cod, cilantro poblano crema, green cabbage, pico de gallo, corn tortillas
More about Carnitas' Snack Shack

