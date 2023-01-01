Baja fish tacos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.95
More about Tuetano Taqueria - Old Town
Tuetano Taqueria - Old Town
2540 Congress Street, San Diego
|Baja Style Fish Tacos (2)
|$16.00
Two Baja Style fish tacos beer battered with our house recipe straight from Ensenada. Topped with cabbage, Mexican crema Oaxaca, and pico de gallo.
More about Baja Betty's
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Baja Fish (2) Tacos Plate
|$16.25
two beer battered cod on corn tortillas with cabbage, salsa fresca and our baja sauce
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer-battered Cod | Cabbage | Avocado Crema | Salsa Morita | Cilantro | Onion
More about Cafe Coyote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Baja Fish Taco Plate
|$14.95
Fried battered fish fillets. Topped with cabbage, jalapeño white sauce and salsa fresca. Served with a side of rice and beans.