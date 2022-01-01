Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ball soup in
San Diego
/
San Diego
/
Ball Soup
San Diego restaurants that serve ball soup
MORENA PROVISIONS
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
No reviews yet
MATZO BALL SOUP (serves 4)
$34.00
carrot + celery gf.
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
GOLD FINCH
3040 Science Park Rd, San Diego
No reviews yet
matzo ball soup
$14.00
+ carrot + celery
More about GOLD FINCH
