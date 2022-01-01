Bean burritos in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bean burritos
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
703 Turqouise Street, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
|$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Karina’s Ceviches & More
3731-B India Street, San Diego
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Lucha Libre North Park
3016 University Ave, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Take a guess
La Puerta
4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego
|Bean 'N' Cheese Burrito
|$12.00
Beans, Jack Cheese served with a side of Crema, Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
Taco Stand
4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Baja Betty's
1421 University Ave, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
...just home-made beans and melted cheese, Gurl!
Cafe Coyote
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate
|$9.95
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.
|Coyote Pup Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.25
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with Mexican style rice.
Carnitas' Snack Shack
1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego
|Butternut Squash + Black Bean Burrito
|$13.00
grilled portobello mushrooms, tomato, green chiles, cheese, french fries,
salsa verde, flour tortilla
Lucha Libre Taco Shop
1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.00
Take a guess
Taco Stand
3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Sombrero Mexican Food
6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
746 Emerald St, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
Oscar's Mexican Seafood
646 University Avenue, San Diego
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.50
City Tacos
4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$5.50
Green Flour Tortilla with Pinto beans & Cheese.
Don Tommy’s
4145 Voltaire St, San Diego
|Bean Burrito
|$5.00
|Bean And Rice Burrito
|$6.00
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$5.50