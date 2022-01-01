Bean burritos in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Mexican Seafood image

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

703 Turqouise Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (7801 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

11040 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (5722 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

 

Karina’s Ceviches & More

3731-B India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$8.00
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre North Park

3016 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1776 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Take a guess
Item pic

 

La Puerta

4020 Goldfinch St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bean 'N' Cheese Burrito$12.00
Beans, Jack Cheese served with a side of Crema, Salsa La Puerta, toreado, lime, pickled onions
Main pic

 

Taco Stand

4646 CONVOY ST 111-112, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Item pic

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Baja Betty's image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Baja Betty's

1421 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
...just home-made beans and melted cheese, Gurl!
Main pic

 

The Taco Stand

645 B ST, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Cafe Coyote image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.9 (10654 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito Plate$9.95
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and mixed cheeses. Served with a side of rice.
Coyote Pup Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.25
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with Mexican style rice.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Carnitas' Snack Shack

1004 N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (954 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butternut Squash + Black Bean Burrito$13.00
grilled portobello mushrooms, tomato, green chiles, cheese, french fries,
salsa verde, flour tortilla
Item pic

 

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (12984 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
Take a guess
Main pic

 

Taco Stand

3000 Upas St suite 105, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
Karina's Cantina image

 

Karina's Cantina

755 5TH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

6178 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (7990 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.95
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

746 Emerald St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Restaurant banner

 

Oscar's Mexican Seafood

646 University Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.50
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

4516 mission blvd Suite E, San Diego

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$5.50
Green Flour Tortilla with Pinto beans & Cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

El Paisa

840 s 47th St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.75
BEANS, CHEESE
Restaurant banner

BURRITOS • TACOS

Don Tommy’s

4145 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Burrito$5.00
Bean And Rice Burrito$6.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.50
Restaurant banner

TACOS

City Tacos

3028 university ave, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2913 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$5.50
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
