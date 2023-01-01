Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodle soup in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

Item pic

 

Glass Box

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup$26.00
NOODLE SOUP TOPPED WITH 24 HOURS BRAISED BEEF
More about Glass Box
Consumer pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Soup (Beef)$15.75
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Beef)$16.75
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Spicy
More about Saffron Thai
Item pic

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP$19.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
Consumer pic

 

Tora Tora Sushi - San Diego's ☝️ And Only!

8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Beef Udon Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Tora Tora Sushi - San Diego's ☝️ And Only!
Hot or Not Thai image

NOODLES

Hot or Not Thai

4965 Cass St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Hot or Not Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Chimichangas

Avocado Toast

Veggie Burritos

Rice Soup

Avocado Salad

Yogurt Parfaits

Taquitos

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston