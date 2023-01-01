Beef noodles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve beef noodles
Glass Box
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
|$26.00
NOODLE SOUP TOPPED WITH 24 HOURS BRAISED BEEF
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Eslam Spicy Wide Noodles (Beef)
|$16.25
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with turmeric paste, mustard greens, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans, crispy shallots. GF option available, Spicy option available
|Pad-Thai Noodles (Beef)
|$16.25
Housemade Pad Thai sauce, thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, chives, salted turnip, pressed and seasoned tofu, fresh bean sprouts, crushed peanuts. GF, Spicy option available
|Noodle Soup (Beef)
|$15.75
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$19.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**
Tora Tora Sushi - San Diego's ☝️ And Only!
8155 Mira Mesa Blvd #3, san diego
|BBQ Beef Udon Noodle Soup
|$12.00