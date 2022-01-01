Biryani in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve biryani
Aaharn at University City
3324 Governor Drive, San Diego
|Chicken Biryani Rice
|$15.00
Savory Indian dish that loaded with marinated chicken thigh and aromatic rice, topping with fried shallots and garnish with cabbage, cucumbers, tomatos and green leaf, served with cilantro sweet chili sauce
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Crispy Chicky Biryani
|$15.00
Fried marinated chicken thigh and aromatic cashew nut
fried rice, topped with fried shallots and garnish with
cucumbers, tomato, and green leaf, served with sweet chili sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Biryani
|$17.00
Chicken cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.00
Mixed Vegetables cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
|Shrimp Biryani
|$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Madras Cafe
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego
|Bezwada Chicken Biryani
|$18.99
|Veg. Dum biryani
|$16.99
|Boneless chicken biryani
|$18.99
PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego
|PANEER DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$33.99
|EGG DUM BIRYANI
|$12.99
|BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK
|$33.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )