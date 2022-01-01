Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve biryani

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Biryani Rice$15.00
Savory Indian dish that loaded with marinated chicken thigh and aromatic rice, topping with fried shallots and garnish with cabbage, cucumbers, tomatos and green leaf, served with cilantro sweet chili sauce
More about Aaharn at University City
Koon Thai kitchen image

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicky Biryani$15.00
Fried marinated chicken thigh and aromatic cashew nut
fried rice, topped with fried shallots and garnish with
cucumbers, tomato, and green leaf, served with sweet chili sauce
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$17.00
Chicken cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Mixed Vegetables cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
Shrimp Biryani$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a seasoned curried rice dish. Accompanied with a side of Raita.
More about India Palace Banquet & Catering
Item pic

 

Madras Cafe

10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bezwada Chicken Biryani$18.99
Veg. Dum biryani$16.99
Boneless chicken biryani$18.99
More about Madras Cafe
Item pic

 

PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO

8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
PANEER DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$33.99
EGG DUM BIRYANI$12.99
W
BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$33.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
More about PARADISE BIRYANI - SAN DIEGO
Consumer pic

 

Kabul West

9910 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Biryani$15.99
More about Kabul West

