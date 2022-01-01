Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bleu burgers in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve bleu burgers

Main pic

 

Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON BLEU BURGER$14.95
More about Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
Banner pic

 

Mitch's Seafood

1403 Scott St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger$14.50
Grilled Onions, Mayo, Blue Cheese, Bacon. Served with Fries.
More about Mitch's Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Bleu Cheese Burger$18.00
BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED CHIPOTLE ONIONS, AVOCADO
Bleu Cheese Burger$18.00
BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED CHIPOTLE ONIONS, AVOCADO
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
BLEU BURGER$15.00
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Hob Nob Hill image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK & BLEU BURGER$16.00
More about Hob Nob Hill Restaurant

