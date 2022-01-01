Bleu burgers in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bleu burgers
Waterfront Bar & Grill - 2044 Kettner Blvd
2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
|BACON BLEU BURGER
|$14.95
Mitch's Seafood
1403 Scott St, San Diego
|Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger
|$14.50
Grilled Onions, Mayo, Blue Cheese, Bacon. Served with Fries.
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Bleu Cheese Burger
|$18.00
BLEU CHEESE, GRILLED CHIPOTLE ONIONS, AVOCADO
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|BLEU BURGER
|$15.00
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato. Served on your choice of bun.