Bread pudding in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about CUCINA sorella
PIZZA
CUCINA sorella
4055 Adams Ave, San Diego
|dark chocolate bread pudding
|$14.00
amaretto zabaglioni + crushed almond brittle
More about Hidden Craft
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Blueberry bread pudding
|$8.00
More about FISH DISTRICT
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
12002 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego
|BREAD PUDDING
|$9.00
(nuts) Brioche, walnuts, creme, whiskey sauce
More about Terra American Bistro
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Cast Iron Baked Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
bourbon butterscotch, pecans, whipped cream
More about Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
More about Mastiff Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$9.95
warm bread pudding, sticky brioche, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream
More about Pioneer BBQ
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Turtle Bread Pudding
|$6.95
W/ ice cream
More about Urge American Gastropub
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
brioche bread pudding | caramel sauce
More about Puesto Mission Valley
Puesto Mission Valley
5010 Mission Center Road, San Diego
|Bread Pudding
|$18.00
More about Enclave Café
Enclave Café
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Gluten-Free house made Banana Walnut bread pudding, topped with coconut salted caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
More about Enclave Café
Enclave Café
4655 Executive Drive, San Diego
|White Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Our Gluten-Free Banana Walnut bread pudding topped with salted coconut caramel.
// Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //
More about Tribute Pizza
PIZZA
Tribute Pizza
3077 North Park Way, San Diego
|Seasonal Bread Pudding
|$10.00
triple fudge bread pudding, with chocolate chips, cocoa powder, and chocolate custard, topped with five berry compote, freshly beaten vanilla crème, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla soft serve ice cream, + 2
More about Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Con Pane Rustic Breads & Cafe
2750 Dewey Rd, San Diego
|Cranberry Apricot Bread Pudding
|$5.95
More about Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
Cafe 86- Mira Mesa
8945 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.