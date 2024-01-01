Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast pizza in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats image

PIZZA

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Create Your Own Breakfast Pizza$16.99
The Roman Breakfast Pizza$14.99
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Item pic

 

Bread & Cie

350 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parisian Brunch Pizza$14.25
House-made pizza dough topped with four eggs, bacon, two kinds of mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, parsley and green onions (only available Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays after 10am)
More about Bread & Cie
Item pic

 

Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave

4143 Voltair ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Breakfast Whole Pizza$15.00
GF Vegan pizza crust loaded up with a gravy style sauce, chorizo crumble, just egg, and mozzarella. Toasted and served hot.
More about Phatties Bake Shop - 4143 Voltair ave

