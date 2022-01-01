Brisket in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve brisket
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Gaslamp Tavern
868 5th Ave, San Diego
|Brisket Tots
|$15.00
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|slow roasted brandt beef brisket
|$60.00
Serves 4 // GF
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
|slow roasted Brandt beef brisket + gravy
|$60.00
gf
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|BRISKET PLATE
|$24.00
smoked slow and low texas style | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|*BRISKET A La Carte*
|$18.36
Australian Wagyu Beef Brisket - Served with BBQ au jus.
BBQ au jus is made from our House-Made BBQ Sauce and the drippings of the smoked brisket (also knows as jus).
|Brisket Tacos
|$15.83
Two tacos with smoked wagyu brisket, red chili slaw, spicy barbecue mustard, corn tortillas
Cali BBQ
2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego
|Brisket Pound
|$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
|Brisket Plate
|$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
Our slow smoked brisket piled high on a soft potato bun & served with our house BBQ sauce on the side.
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Brisket Slider
|$10.00
sautéed onions | horseradish white cheddar cheese | garlic aioli | seeded roll
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Braised brisket sandwich
|$15.00
Beef Brisket, pickles, melted Swiss cheese, house spread on ciabatta bun. PICK ONE SIDE: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.
|Braised brisket poutine
|$12.00
Braised Brisket, cheese, parsley served over fries with gravy
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Coaster Saloon - DNU
744 Ventura Pl, San Diego
|Beef Brisket
|$22.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
The Pigs Gig
2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego
|Brisket Per Oz
|$1.75
|Brisket Plate
|$19.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
12-hour smoked brisket, house bbq sauce & soft potato bun. Choice of a side.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Grandma's Brisket
|$21.00
tomato and onion, yukon potato mash and vegetables gf
|Brisket Mac N Cheese
|$17.00
brisket, white cheddar, parmesan, cheddar, chipotle aioli on an italian roll. gfo
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
cheddar, mozzarella, guacamole, chipotle aioli, salsa guajillo
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|BBQ Prime Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
Smoked prime beef brisket, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|BRISKET TACO SINGLE
|$6.00
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Cup Brisket Chili
|$6.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
|Bowl Brisket Chili
|$10.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
|Smoked Brisket Links
|$18.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|3 Brisket Sliders
|$15.00
|BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$16.00
Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.
|Brisket Sandwich & Fries
|$18.00
Our brisket plate in a sandwich! Smoked brisket, bechamel mac & cheese and house slaw on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries!
Urge American Gastropub
16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego
|Brisket Dip
|$18.00
The Butchery
3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar
|Smoked Deli Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Smoked deli brisket with BBQ aioli, pickled red onion & mustard seeds, pepper jack cheese, creamy slaw, pretzel bun and fries. Served Hot!
Coaster Saloon
744 Ventura Place, San Diego
|Brisket Chili
|$5.00
cheddar jack + onions + ground smoked brisket gf
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers & Bowls
7091 El Cajon Blvd, san diego
|Grandma's Brisket Bowl
|$15.99
braised with chili sauce & onion, yukon potato mash & fried brussels