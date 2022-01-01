Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve brisket

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Gaslamp Tavern

868 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tots$15.00
More about Gaslamp Tavern
MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
slow roasted brandt beef brisket$60.00
Serves 4 // GF
Available for Pickup Thursday 4/14 11am-4pm or Delivery Thursday 4/14 ONLY
slow roasted Brandt beef brisket + gravy$60.00
gf
serves 4
Available for Pickup Saturday 4/16 11am-2pm or Delivery Saturday 4/16 ONLY
More about MORENA KITCHEN
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BRISKET PLATE$24.00
smoked slow and low texas style | served with your choice of two sides and texas toast
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*BRISKET A La Carte*$18.36
Australian Wagyu Beef Brisket - Served with BBQ au jus.
BBQ au jus is made from our House-Made BBQ Sauce and the drippings of the smoked brisket (also knows as jus).
Brisket Tacos$15.83
Two tacos with smoked wagyu brisket, red chili slaw, spicy barbecue mustard, corn tortillas
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Cali BBQ

2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Pound$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Brisket Plate$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Our slow smoked brisket piled high on a soft potato bun & served with our house BBQ sauce on the side.
More about Cali BBQ
Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Slider$10.00
sautéed onions | horseradish white cheddar cheese | garlic aioli | seeded roll
More about Graze By Sam
Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised brisket sandwich$15.00
Beef Brisket, pickles, melted Swiss cheese, house spread on ciabatta bun. PICK ONE SIDE: Sidewinder Fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries, Brussels Sprouts or House Salad.
Braised brisket poutine$12.00
Braised Brisket, cheese, parsley served over fries with gravy
More about Hidden Craft
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Coaster Saloon - DNU

744 Ventura Pl, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket$22.95
Available till we sell out! Served with Texas toast & house pickles. sub mac & cheese +$2.49 gf
More about Coaster Saloon - DNU
The Pigs Gig

2820 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Per Oz$1.75
Brisket Plate$19.95
1/2 pound of meat. choice of two sides, bread & bbq sauce
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
12-hour smoked brisket, house bbq sauce & soft potato bun. Choice of a side.
More about The Pigs Gig
Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma's Brisket$21.00
tomato and onion, yukon potato mash and vegetables gf
Brisket Mac N Cheese$17.00
brisket, white cheddar, parmesan, cheddar, chipotle aioli on an italian roll. gfo
Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
cheddar, mozzarella, guacamole, chipotle aioli, salsa guajillo
More about Terra American Bistro
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Prime Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Smoked prime beef brisket, coleslaw, house pickles, and pickled red onions, brioche bun. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3) GF*
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET TACO SINGLE$6.00
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Brisket Chili$6.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
Bowl Brisket Chili$10.00
cheddar jack, onions, ground smoked brisket
Smoked Brisket Links$18.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., mac & cheese, brisket chili or onion rings + $3.00
More about Pioneer BBQ
HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
3 Brisket Sliders$15.00
BRISKET CHILI CHEESE FRIES$16.00
Smokey brisket chili over a pound of fries! Garnished with shredded cheese, crema, red onions & parsley.
Brisket Sandwich & Fries$18.00
Our brisket plate in a sandwich! Smoked brisket, bechamel mac & cheese and house slaw on a brioche roll with garlic aioli. Served with house cut fries!
More about MishMash
Urge American Gastropub

16761 Bernardo Center Dr M1, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Dip$18.00
More about Urge American Gastropub
ReBru Spirits

1735 National Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Pizza$22.00
More about ReBru Spirits
The Butchery

3720 Caminito Court, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Deli Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Smoked deli brisket with BBQ aioli, pickled red onion & mustard seeds, pepper jack cheese, creamy slaw, pretzel bun and fries. Served Hot!
More about The Butchery
Coaster Saloon

744 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili$5.00
cheddar jack + onions + ground smoked brisket gf
More about Coaster Saloon
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers & Bowls

7091 El Cajon Blvd, san diego

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grandma's Brisket Bowl$15.99
braised with chili sauce & onion, yukon potato mash & fried brussels
More about Burgers & Bowls
KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

600 West Harbor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket$13.95
More about KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

