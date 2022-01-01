Bulgogi in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve bulgogi
Sushi Ren
16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego
|Korean Bulgogi Bento
|$16.95
|Korean Bulgogi Entree
|$16.95
|Korean Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$11.95
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
414 University Ave, San Diego
|BULGOGI GYOZA
|$8.00
Purplemint Kitchen
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito
|$14.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
|Ribeye steak Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side
|$16.95
|Ribeye Steak Bulgogi Burrito
|$14.95
Certified top sirloin beef, marinated in our bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions, kimchi fried rice, spicy mayo, garlic sauce, blended cheeses & iceburg lettuce