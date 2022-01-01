Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve bulgogi

Banner pic

 

Sushi Ren

16480 Paseo Del Sur, Ste 115, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Bulgogi Bento$16.95
Korean Bulgogi Entree$16.95
Korean Bulgogi Rice Bowl$11.95
More about Sushi Ren
The Asian Bistro image

 

The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BULGOGI GYOZA$8.00
More about The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

Purplemint Kitchen

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan “Chicken” Bulgogi Burrito$14.95
Vegan soy based proteins marinated and stir fried in our house made bulgogi bbq sauce, vegan gochujang fried rice, iceberg lettuce, topped with our vegan spicy mayo & vegan garlic sauce all wrapped in flour tortilla
Ribeye steak Bulgogi Burrito with fries on side$16.95
Ribeye Steak Bulgogi Burrito$14.95
Certified top sirloin beef, marinated in our bulgogi sauce, sauteed onions, kimchi fried rice, spicy mayo, garlic sauce, blended cheeses & iceburg lettuce
More about Purplemint Kitchen
Bulgogi Fries image

 

Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Fries$16.00
gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli,
sweet soy marinated mushrooms,
furikake, green onions over hot chips
More about Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights

